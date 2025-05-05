Your Spirit Dies: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Born Forsaken“

Die Metal-/Hardcore-Band Your Spirit Dies Here aus South Carolina hat am 02. Mai ihr Musikvideo zu Born Forsaken veröffentlicht. Der neueste Track der Band stammt von ihrem Debütalbum My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest, am selben Tag über MNRK Heavy erschienen ist.

Sänger Brandon Byars äußert sich zu Born Forsaken mit den Worten: “The track is about how mankind has been killing the earth for generations and the ones who are living now are facing those consequences. Essentially, it’s a realization that it may be too late to change the outcome. By the end of the song, it’s an interesting combination of ‘becoming at peace’ with knowing the death of the planet is inevitable before it descends into one of the most destructive sections on the record, kinda sonically representing the end of the world.”

Schaut euch das Video zu Born Forsaken von Your Spirit Dies Here hier an:

Den Song könnt ihr euch hier anhören.

Mehr Infos zu Your Spirit Dies und ihrem brandneuen Debütalbum My Gnawing Pains Will Never Rest findet ihr hier.

