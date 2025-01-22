Tower: kündigen neue Single und Album „Let There Be Dark“ an

Das neue Jahr bringt eine Dreifach-Aktion der Kult-Metaller Tower aus New York City: Eine neue Single, eine Europatour und eine neue LP – in dieser Reihenfolge!

Nach einem intensiven Tourplan seit der Veröffentlichung von Shock To The System im Jahr 2021 haben sich Tower von Oktober bis Dezember 2024 ins Studio zurückgezogen, um mit dem renommierten Produzenten und Tontechniker Arthur Rizk (Blood Incantation, Cavalera, King Diamond) Let There Be Dark aufzunehmen, das in diesem Frühjahr über Cruz Del Sur Music das Licht der Welt erblicken wird.

Laut der Band wurde Let There Be Dark von der aktuellen, bedrohlichen Lage der Welt beeinflusst und das zeigt sich auch – die erste Single Under The Chapel ist ein eindringliches Schlaflied, das in eine alptraumhafte Traumlandschaft mündet.

„The song’s lyrics and melody were inspired by a Yiddish lullaby my grandmother would sing to me as a child“, sagt Frontfrau Sarabeth Linden. „It always felt extremely haunting. It was really cool to use that as inspiration and also pay homage to my grandmother and my heritage.“

Die 7-inch Under The Chapel-Vinyl (auf der auch der Song Iron Clad enthalten ist) und das Musikvideo wird am 21. Februar veröffentlicht, gerade rechtzeitig für die Rückkehr von Tower auf die Bühne in ausgewählten Städten in Europa. Die Band wird die beiden Tracks der Single und ältere Favoriten während des Auftritts zum Besten geben.

Vier Jahre sind seit der Veröffentlichung von Shock To The System vergangen. Für die Mitglieder von Tower könnte ihr Wachstum auf Let There Be Dark nicht deutlicher sein.

„These years have hardened and matured us if nothing else“, sagt Gitarrist James Danzo.

„I hear less rock ’n roll influence in our music now. We went from straddling the fence between rock and metal to landing squarely on the metal side.“

„I agree with James with how we’ve grown and matured as a band“, ergänzt Linden. „However, rock n roll is here to stay! And the rock definitely still influences our music, at least lyrically and melodically speaking. I believe we’ve gained more confidence, especially when it comes to taking more risks in songwriting and recording in the studio.“

„We’ve pushed ourselves in new directions and we have a greater understanding of what makes a Tower song and album“, schließt Gitarrist Zak Penley. „We are allowing ourselves to be faster and also slower at times, introducing some embellishments in the process to really get the mood we are going for.“

Let There Be Dark – Tracklist:

1. Under The Chapel

2. Let There Be Dark

3. Holy Water

4. And I Cry

5. The Well Of Souls

6. Book Of The Hidden

7. Legio X Fretensis

8. Iron Clad

9. Don’t You Say

10. The Hammer

Tower – European Tour 2025

27.02.25 – Berlin (DE) – Reset Club

28.02.25 – Hamburg (DE) – Hell Over Hammaburg

04.03.25 – Nova Gorica (SI) – Mostovna

06.03.25 – Bologna (IT) – Freakout Club

07.03.25 – Bergamo (IT) – Dedolor Music HQ

08.03.25 – Athens (GR) – Up the Hammers Festival

10.03.25 – Goppingen (DE) – Zille

11.03.25 – Osnabruck (DE) – Bastard Club

12.03.25 – Kassel (DE) – Goldgrube

13.03.25 – Weimar (DE) – Kasseturm

15.03.25 – Pisek (CZ) – Heavy Metal Thunder Festival

Tower online:

https://www.facebook.com/TOWERnyc

https://www.instagram.com/towernyc