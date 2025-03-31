Cirith Ungol: veröffentlichen „Live At The Roxy“ am 25.04. bei Metal Blade Records

Das legendäre Roxy Theatre am Sunset Strip, eines der bekanntesten Musik-Venues der Welt, war Schauplatz eines denkwürdigen Konzerts der ikonischen Metal-Band Cirith Ungol im Jahr 2024. Die einmalige Aufführung diente als Album-Release-Show für das 2023 erschienene LP Dark Parade. Die Band präsentierte das gesamte Album sowie eine Auswahl klassischer Songs wie Join The Legion, Frost And Fire, Black Machine und Atom Smasher. Das Ergebnis ist ein herausragendes Live-Album und eine DVD.

Für Cirith Ungol gab es keine bessere Wahl als das Roxy, um diese bedeutende Live-Kollektion aufzunehmen. Rob Garven, der Mitbegründer und Schlagzeuger, merkt an: „It’s owned by a Hollywood music legend, Lou Adler, and is next door to the famous Rainbow Bar and Grill. It’s a landmark Hollywood club, which includes The Whisky and The Starwood [now gone] so every time we played one of these historic venues, it was a special occasion. It was great to see many of our friends and fans from all over the world at the show.“

Bassist Jarvis Leatherby fügt hinzu: „For years, there has been a live bootleg record famous in the underground from their last appearance there in 1984 titled Cirith Ungol, Live At The Roxy. I felt it fitting for the band to return there 40 years later to officially document a live performance in a way the guys would be proud of. Metal Blade Records, The Adlers, Nanotear, and Goldenvoice all came together in support to actually make it happen.“

Das Live-Album Live At The Roxy kann sich mit anderen legendären Live-Aufnahmen messen. Garven erklärt: „The Who made an extremely powerful album with Live At Leeds, my favorite band of all time, Mountain, had several pretty spectacular live albums, and 1993’s Uriah Heep Live is another outstanding live album! It’s hard to accurately capture all the sound and feeling of a live concert. I think these bands achieved that, and I think our Live At The Roxy does also.“

Live At The Roxy wird am 25. April über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Im Vorfeld der offiziellen Veröffentlichung präsentiert die Band einen Vorgeschmack auf das monumentale Event mit einem Video zu Down Below.

Das Video zu Down Below kann hier angesehen werden:

Garven kommentiert: „This song strung together by the haunting acoustic guitar is a gift to all of you on this Doomed Planet! It was, and is, the culmination of all the pain and suffering absorbed into our being from the pandemic, the lost lives, cancelled shows, isolation, and stimuli deprivation. It features some of my best drumming and one of (guitarist) Jimmy (Barraza’s) best solos. As the song rises to the ultimate crescendo, all this pent-up emotion is unleashed on the listener with our final gasping breath. Truly a churning maelstrom of metal chaos descending!“

Live At The Roxy wird digital sowie als 2xCD/DVD-Set oder 2xLP/DVD-Set in folgenden Farbvarianten erhältlich sein:

Green Black Marbled (US – Ltd. 500)

180g Black (EU)

Light Blue Marbled (EU)

Green Black Marbled (EU – Ltd. 500)

Demon Blood Splatter (EU – Ltd. 300)

White / Blue Splatter (Band Exclusive – Ltd. 200 available)

Live At The Roxy – Trackliste:

1. Velocity (S.E.P.)

2. Relentless

3. Sailor On The Seas Of Fate

4. Sacrifice

5. Looking Glass

6. Dark Parade

7. Distant Shadows

8. Down Below

9. Atom Smasher

10. I’m Alive

11. Frost And Fire

12. Black Machine

13. Blood And Iron

14. Chaos Descends

15. The Frost Monstreme

16. Fire

17. Death Of The Sun

18. Master Of The Pit

19. King Of The Dead

20. Join The Legion

Cirith Ungol – Live im Roxy (Besetzung):

Tim Baker – Gesang

Greg Lindstrom – Gitarre

Robert Garven – Schlagzeug

Armand John Anthony – Gitarre

Jarvis Leatherby – Bass

