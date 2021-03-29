Andy LaPlegua (Combichrist): enthüllt neues Soloprojekt LaPlegua und veröffentlicht seine Debütsingle ‚I Will Heal‘

Andy LaPlegua (Combichrist) zeigt in seinem Soloprojekt LaPlegua, dass Emotionalität eine unglaubliche Stärke sein kann. LaPlegua verbindet düstere, kantige Elemente und versetzt die Zuhörer emotional in diese Blütezeit des Genres, ohne Bestehendes zu kopieren.

Andy LaPlegua sagt äußert sich zu seinem Soloprojekt LaPlegua und der dazugehörigen Debütsingle:

“LaPlegua is my most personal musical project to date. It gives me the freedom to write exactly what I want, and express exactly how I feel. I Will Heal, sits very close to home. We all have gone through massive amounts of problems over the last year, and this song is one of many stories of my own personal mental health.”

Die Veröffentlichung der ersten Single I Will Heal besinnt sich zukunftsgerichtet seiner gesanglichen Wurzeln mit Icon Of Coil, geht aber weniger in die Electro-Schiene, sondern schafft einen spektakulären Hybriden zwischen alternativem New-Wave-Post-Punk und Achtzigerjahre-Goth-Rock.

“I personally chose to call the music of LaPlegua “alternative” music, because that’s exactly what it is, and alternative to everything else I do, and an alternative to everything else out there. With inspirations from 80’s goth rock, to Nick Cave and Tom Waits, I just let the beast in me completely free in the studio,” so beschreibt Andy sein vielsprechendes neues Projekt und fasst abschließend zusammen: “I Will Heal might be the first you hear of my new music, but there will be a lot more in the time to come.”

Hier könnt ihr euch I Will Heal anhören: https://laplegua.lnk.to/IWillHeal

Quelle: Out Of Line Music GmbH