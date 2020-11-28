Annisokay: veröffentlichen neue Single „The Tragedy“ vom kommenden Album „Aurora“

Nach den erfolgreichen Veröffentlichungen ihrer Singles STFU, Like A Parasite, Face The Facts und Bonfire Of The Millennials, die zusammen schon über 5 Millionen Streams auf Spotify zählen, veröffentlichte das in Leipzig / Halle, Deutschland, ansässige Metalcore-Powerhouse Annisokay nun die fünfte Single The Tragedy vom kommenden, neuen Album Aurora.

„She wants to be the wreckage

She wants to be damned

She wants to ruin everything

And everyone she had“

Das Album Aurora erscheint am 29. Januar 2021 via Arising Empire.

Die Aurora Trackliste:

Like A Parasite STFU The Tragedy Face The Facts Overload Bonfire Of The Millennials The Cocaines Got Your Tongue Under Your Tattoo The Blame Game I Saw What You Did Standing Still Friend Or Enemy Terminal Velocity

Annisokay EU Tour 2021

w/ Future Palace und Set Your Sails

Extratours presents

13.03.21 Göttingen – Exil

22.04.21 Prag – Rock Cafe

23.04.21 Cham – L.A. Eventhalle

24.04.21 Wien – Chelsea

28.04.21 Zürich – Dynamo , Werk 21

, 29.04.21 Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

30.04.21 München – Backstage

01.05.21 Schweinfurt – Stattbahnhof

05.05.21 Hannover – Musikzentrum

06.05.21 Hamburg – Gruenspan

07.05.21 Essen – Turock

08.05.21 Osnabrück – Bastard Club

14.05.21 Jena – F-Haus

26.05.21 Stuttgart – Universum

27.05.21 Nürnberg – Z-Bau

28.05.21 Berlin – Hole44

29.05.21 Köln – Helios37

Annisokay sind:

Rudi Schwarzer | Gesang

Christoph Wieczorek | Gesang/Gitarre

Norbert Kayo | Bass

Nico Vaeen | Schlagzeug

Quelle: Arising Empire Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH