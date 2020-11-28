Annisokay: veröffentlichen neue Single „The Tragedy“ vom kommenden Album „Aurora“

Nach den erfolgreichen Veröffentlichungen ihrer Singles STFU, Like A Parasite, Face The Facts und Bonfire Of The Millennials, die zusammen schon über 5 Millionen Streams auf Spotify zählen, veröffentlichte das in Leipzig / Halle, Deutschland, ansässige Metalcore-Powerhouse Annisokay nun die fünfte Single The Tragedy vom kommenden, neuen Album Aurora.
„She wants to be the wreckage
She wants to be damned
She wants to ruin everything
And everyone she had“
Das Album Aurora erscheint am 29. Januar 2021 via Arising Empire.
Die Aurora Trackliste:
- Like A Parasite
- STFU
- The Tragedy
- Face The Facts
- Overload
- Bonfire Of The Millennials
- The Cocaines Got Your Tongue
- Under Your Tattoo
- The Blame Game
- I Saw What You Did
- Standing Still
- Friend Or Enemy
- Terminal Velocity
Annisokay EU Tour 2021
w/ Future Palace und Set Your Sails
Extratours presents
- 13.03.21 Göttingen – Exil
- 22.04.21 Prag – Rock Cafe
- 23.04.21 Cham – L.A. Eventhalle
- 24.04.21 Wien – Chelsea
- 28.04.21 Zürich – Dynamo, Werk 21
- 29.04.21 Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
- 30.04.21 München – Backstage
- 01.05.21 Schweinfurt – Stattbahnhof
- 05.05.21 Hannover – Musikzentrum
- 06.05.21 Hamburg – Gruenspan
- 07.05.21 Essen – Turock
- 08.05.21 Osnabrück – Bastard Club
- 14.05.21 Jena – F-Haus
- 26.05.21 Stuttgart – Universum
- 27.05.21 Nürnberg – Z-Bau
- 28.05.21 Berlin – Hole44
- 29.05.21 Köln – Helios37
Annisokay sind:
Rudi Schwarzer | Gesang
Christoph Wieczorek | Gesang/Gitarre
Norbert Kayo | Bass
Nico Vaeen | Schlagzeug
Quelle: Arising Empire Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH