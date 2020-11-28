Startseite
Annisokay: veröffentlichen neue Single „The Tragedy“ vom kommenden Album „Aurora“

Nach den erfolgreichen Veröffentlichungen ihrer Singles STFU, Like A Parasite, Face The Facts und Bonfire Of The Millennials, die zusammen schon über 5 Millionen Streams auf Spotify zählen, veröffentlichte das in Leipzig / Halle, Deutschland, ansässige Metalcore-Powerhouse Annisokay nun die fünfte Single The Tragedy vom kommenden, neuen Album Aurora.

She wants to be the wreckage
She wants to be damned
She wants to ruin everything
And everyone she had

Das Album Aurora erscheint am 29. Januar 2021 via Arising Empire.

Die Aurora Trackliste:

  1. Like A Parasite
  2. STFU
  3. The Tragedy
  4. Face The Facts
  5. Overload
  6. Bonfire Of The Millennials
  7. The Cocaines Got Your Tongue
  8. Under Your Tattoo
  9. The Blame Game
  10. I Saw What You Did
  11. Standing Still
  12. Friend Or Enemy
  13. Terminal Velocity

Annisokay EU Tour 2021
w/ Future Palace und Set Your Sails
Extratours presents

  • 13.03.21 Göttingen – Exil
  • 22.04.21 Prag – Rock Cafe
  • 23.04.21 Cham – L.A. Eventhalle
  • 24.04.21 Wien – Chelsea
  • 28.04.21 Zürich – Dynamo, Werk 21
  • 29.04.21 Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
  • 30.04.21 München – Backstage
  • 01.05.21 Schweinfurt – Stattbahnhof
  • 05.05.21 Hannover – Musikzentrum
  • 06.05.21 Hamburg – Gruenspan
  • 07.05.21 Essen – Turock
  • 08.05.21 Osnabrück – Bastard Club
  • 14.05.21 Jena – F-Haus
  • 26.05.21 Stuttgart – Universum
  • 27.05.21 Nürnberg – Z-Bau
  • 28.05.21 Berlin – Hole44
  • 29.05.21 Köln – Helios37

Annisokay sind:
Rudi Schwarzer | Gesang
Christoph Wieczorek | Gesang/Gitarre
Norbert Kayo | Bass
Nico Vaeen | Schlagzeug

Quelle: Arising Empire Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH

Annisokay: verschieben Album-Release von »Aurora«

