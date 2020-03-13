Hier die Info der Band:

„Guten abend friends!

This German tour has truly been great and it has been lovely to see all our friends again, but due to the developing health crisis we have decided to pull our weight and cut our tour short. Therefore, we are postponing our final dates on this run to go home and be with our families. We are looking to reschedule the remaining dates and hope to see you again as soon as possible.

Until then, stay safe, stay calm, and remember to wash your hands!

Love, Audrey.“

Die Absage betrifft folgende Shows:

March 13th Munich (DE) Backstage München

March 14th – Essen (DE) turock – disco, live-club and lounge

March15th – Hamburg (DE) Logo Hamburg