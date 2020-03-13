Konzertfabrik Z7 Pratteln-CH: Konzertverschiebungen im Überblick

Hier das Statement des Veranstalters:

Pratteln, 13.03.2020

🇨🇭

Aktuelle Informationen zum Coronavirus

Heute wurde beschlossen, alle Konzerte mit mehr als 100 Personen bis Ende April landesweit zu verbieten. Dies betrifft ausnahmslos alle der im Z7 stattfindenen Konzerte im genannten Zeitraum. Wir bemühen uns sehr, für alle betroffenen Konzerte einen Ersatztermin zu finden. Diese Abklärungen benötigen aber etwas Zeit und daher bitten wir euch alle um Verständnis und Geduld. Wir halten euch über unsere Webseite (www.z-7.ch), unsere Facebook-Seite und Newsletter stetig auf dem Laufenden und berichten euch umgehend, wenn z.B. Ersatzdaten gefunden werden.

Alle bereits gekauften Tickets behalten vorerst ihre Gültigkeit für die Nachholkonzerte.

Uns bleibt nur noch zu sagen: Wir hätten mit euch allen in den nächsten Wochen nur zu gerne ganz viele, tolle Konzerte erlebt!

Viel viel viel wichtiger ist uns aber, dass ihr gesund und munter bleibt, auf euch aufpasst und keine unnötigen Risiken eingeht! Konzerte kann man – und werden wir – nachholen🤘

🇬🇧

Current information on the Coronavirus

Today it was decided to ban all concerts with more than 100 people nationwide until the end of April. This applies without exception to all of the concerts taking place at the Z7 during the period mentioned. We make every effort to find a replacement dates for all of the concerts concerned. However, these clarifications take some time and therefore we ask you all for your understanding and patience. We keep you up to date on our website (www.z-7.ch), our Facebook page and newsletter and report to you immediately, e.g. when replacement dates are found.

All tickets remain valid for the new concert dates for the time being.

What’s left to say: We would have loved to have had a lot of great concerts with all of you in the next few weeks!

However, it is much more important to us that you stay healthy, take care of yourself and take no unnecessary risks!

Stay safe and – for now – rock at home