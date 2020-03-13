Chelsea Wolfe: European Acoustic Tour 2020 abgesagt/verschoben wegen COVID-19

Hier der Wortlaut dazu:

„Due to the COVID-19 situation, venues closing, and new travel bans, it’s with heavy hearts that we’re announcing the cancellation of Chelsea Wolfe’s European acoustic tour. Chelsea and the team are safe, they’re flying home today. All shows are cancelled. Please support our bands and artists in this difficult time.

This is a message from Chelsea to all of you:

“Quietly crying in the airport as I leave my crew, gear, merch, stage crafts, & bus behind in Berlin to fly home. sadly, I’ve had to cancel/postpone my tour due to increasingly strict gathering restrictions, & new travel restrictions/misinformation. we’ve been in Prague for a few days, rehearsing & getting the show together, & I had so looked forward to sharing it with you. of course I understand that it’s important at this time for everyone to just stay safe & healthy, & I hope you’ll be understanding of this decision as well.. we stuck it out until it became unviable to keep pushing the tour forward.“