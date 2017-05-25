Die kanadischen Sludge-Metaller von BISON stellen einen weiteren Track aus Ihrem neuen Album You Are Not The Ocean You Are The Patient vor!

Hört Euch „Until The Earth Is Empty“ über das Rock Hard an!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNZ8IFrqRYw Teilt den Track über diesen Link:

Gitarrist und Sänger von Bison, James Farwell kommentiert: „It’s something my partner said to me in regards to finding our sons, if they were taken or missing. It’s the idea that you would look for something or someone that you loved no matter how long it took, or until the earth was empty. In her case that would also mean killing everyone in her path. She is very passionate.“

Band: Bison

Titel: You Are Not The Ocean You Are The Patient

Format: LP/ CD/ Digital

Label: Pelagic Records

Distribution: Cargo

Genre: Sludge Metal

VÖ: 23.06.2017

Quelle: www.creative-eclipse.com

Kommentare

Kommentare