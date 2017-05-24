Die Psychedelic-Indie-Rock Band THE BLACK ANGELS veröffentlichte kürzlich mit „Death Song“ ihr neues Studioalbum via Partisan Records!
Nun verpasst die Band dem Song „Currency“ das entsprechende Musikvideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U9B244Z3go
Der Lead-Sänger Alex Maas äußert sich wie folgt: „The concept came from a day in the life of a dollar bill. Our video artist Bob Mustachio came up with the idea. It was meant to follow a „cursed bill“ over the course of a day or so. Ari Guerrero and Dallas Cloud produced and co-directed with Bob.”
Im Herbst kommen THE BLACK ANGELS auf Tour und werden dabei auch zwei Shows in Deutschland spielen:
30.09.2017: Köln – Luxor
01.10.2017: Berlin – Columbia Theater
THE BLACK ANGELS sind u.a. durch ihre Zusammenrbeit mit der Ikone Roky Erickson, sowie der Band UNKLE bekannt geworden. Ihre Songs wurden zudem in TV Serien wie Californication und Fringe gefeatured. Zudem tourte man bereits mit Bands wie The Black Keys, Wolfmother und Queens Of The Stone Age.
‘Death Song’ Tracklist:
01. Currency
02. I’d Kill For Her
03. Half Believing
04. Comanche Moon
05. Hunt Me Down
06. Grab As Much (As You Can)
07. Estimate
08. I Dreamt
09. Medicine
10. Death March
11. Life Song
Quelle: www.starkult.de