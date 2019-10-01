Coronatus: Enthüllen Albumdetails

Am 29.11.2019 werden Coronatus ihr neues Album The Emincence Of Nature über Massacre Records veröffentlichen.
Markus Stock hat das Album in der Klangschmiede Studio E gemischt und gemastert. Für das Frontcover ist Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) verantwortlich.
The Eminence Of Nature wird als 2-CD Digipak, limitiertes Box-Set mit exklusivem Inhalt und als Download & Stream erhältlich sein.
Auf der zweiten CD sind alle Songs von CD1 als Instrumental-Version zu finden. Abermals arbeiteten Coronatus mit Dennis Schwachhofer zusammen, der alle orchestralen Parts arrangiert hat.
Natur spielt auf dem Album, dessen Texte sich unter anderem auf Natur- und Klimaschutz sowie die Vorliebe für die Natur des Nordens beziehen, eine große Rolle.
Die erste Single Midsommar wird Mitte Oktober erscheinen.
Coronatus – The Eminence Of Nature
CD 1
1. No Planet B
2. Midsommar
3. S.O.P.
4. The Wilderness Of The North
5. Echo Of Souls
6. The Place I Love
7. Human Mania
8. Set Sail To North
9. 9000 Years Ago
CD 2
1. No Planet B (Instrumental)
2. Midsommar (Instrumental)
3. S.O.P. (Instrumental)
4. The Wilderness Of The North
5. Echo Of Souls (Instrumental)
6. The Place I Love (Instrumental)
7. Human Mania (Instrumental)
8. Set Sail To North (Instrumental)
9. 9000 Years Ago (Instrumental)
29/11/2019 • Symphonic Metal
2-CD Digipak • Ltd. Box-Set • Digital
http://www.coronatus.de
https://www.facebook.com/CoronatusOfficial
https://spoti.fi/2KKPMAY