Coronatus: Enthüllen Albumdetails

Am 29.11.2019 werden Coronatus ihr neues Album The Emincence Of Nature über Massacre Records veröffentlichen.

Markus Stock hat das Album in der Klangschmiede Studio E gemischt und gemastert. Für das Frontcover ist Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) verantwortlich.

The Eminence Of Nature wird als 2-CD Digipak, limitiertes Box-Set mit exklusivem Inhalt und als Download & Stream erhältlich sein.

Auf der zweiten CD sind alle Songs von CD1 als Instrumental-Version zu finden. Abermals arbeiteten Coronatus mit Dennis Schwachhofer zusammen, der alle orchestralen Parts arrangiert hat.

Natur spielt auf dem Album, dessen Texte sich unter anderem auf Natur- und Klimaschutz sowie die Vorliebe für die Natur des Nordens beziehen, eine große Rolle.

Die erste Single Midsommar wird Mitte Oktober erscheinen.

Coronatus – The Eminence Of Nature

CD 1

1. No Planet B

2. Midsommar

3. S.O.P.

4. The Wilderness Of The North

5. Echo Of Souls

6. The Place I Love

7. Human Mania

8. Set Sail To North

9. 9000 Years Ago



CD 2

1. No Planet B (Instrumental)

2. Midsommar (Instrumental)

3. S.O.P. (Instrumental)

4. The Wilderness Of The North

5. Echo Of Souls (Instrumental)

6. The Place I Love (Instrumental)

7. Human Mania (Instrumental)

8. Set Sail To North (Instrumental)

9. 9000 Years Ago (Instrumental)

29/11/2019 • Symphonic Metal

2-CD Digipak • Ltd. Box-Set • Digital

http://www.coronatus.de

https://www.facebook.com/CoronatusOfficial

https://spoti.fi/2KKPMAY