Das Interview mit S. A. Destroyer Sänger und Bassist der norwegischen Band Nocturnal Breed

Artist: Nocturnal Breed

Origin: Oslo, Norway

Genre: Thrash Metal, Black Metal, Thrash Black Metal

Label: Folter Records

Link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Thrashiac777NocturnalBreed/about/?ref=page_internal



Bandmember:

Vocals, Bass – S. A. Destroyer

Guitar – V. Fineideath

Guitar – Axeman I. Maztor

Drums, Vocals – Tex Terror

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Hi guys,

Today we would like to talk about your current album Breed We Only Came For The Violence and also about you as a band.

In 1996 you have recorded your first demo Raping The Angels, since then much happened. In 2007 you produced Field Of Riot to make your sound permanent, and currently you moved from Agonia Records to Folter Records. Which were the reasons to change your label?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Yes allot has been going on through these years. Going from Agonia to Folter was easy. Agonia didn’t do shit for N.B. and we needed a label that at least was interested in the band. We have not had any contact with Agonia since 2014 when they skipped out on paying their full bill on the studio recording for Napalm Nights, so already there all deals was off from our side. Folter had an idea and wish for a new Breed album so we wanted to try them out instead.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

You are no younkers anymore, how routinely does the recording process work for you? Does one wheel grip into the other in an uncomplicated way, or are there any friction points, where you have to find compromises?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Nah, there’s very little friction at all. Making music and recording is second nature. So the important thing is the ability to tap into the good inspiration inside and translate it in your own way freely without too much interference from surroundings and your own mind. And for us this works out fine. Mostly T.Terror and I make the music. And we do this separately. Then adjust it as we present and play it with the band. All the lyrics comes through me, so there i run a full dictator ship, and no one adjusts them but me. So as long as you and the rest know how we do shit, it’s easy and very satisfying indeed. The last 3 albums we tried to plan everything out… And in my mind it’s our least good albums. So this time we made the music and recorded it all during one month. This is more like we used to do in the beginning. And personally i think the energy and rawness gets way better doing it this way.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

What has changed in the last few years with you? How do you, as a musician, feel the progresses in your own art?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Hm, I guess the progress is more internal. I feel no need to follow any rules or trends or other peoples meaning in my own work, be it writing or playing or producing. It’s all much more lose and free flowing now. Un restrained in a sense. You get to a point in life where you just don’t give a shit any more. So it really doesn’t matter to me if people dig my shit or not, I just want it out of my soul and then I’m onto the next project. It is probably more obvious in my other bands and projects, like my solo stuff on the Svartalv albums, I never really promote it or do ads or anything. It’s just music for my own souls sake, and those who need and want to find it will anyways. I guess it’s all a more philosophical approach to the whole thing. At a point i guess one stops looking at being like your heroes and you do your own thing instead. You find a flow and a way to do this more efficiently, because one gets closer to the source as you analyze your way through life.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

What happens during your rehearsal sessions? Is it only serious work or do you also have time for some relaxed jam sessions?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

It depends on the coming event or session we’re rehearsing for. But due to my boys liking their ale and liquor, it tend to float into jams every now and then. Rehearsing is incredibly boring in my eyes, I like making music not repeating it. So I smoke my joints and have some beers too. And we fuck around like allot of bands do. With tons of bad dry dark humor. It’s a coping mechanism, without some fun in the mix it all gets very tedious and un inspired. And that again reflects onto your live show or your recordings. So the clue is to keep the feeling going.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

The artwork catches the eye and reminds of the eighties, when Europe was trapped in the Cold War. What is the message you want to send?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Ah, I’m glad you see it in those eyes. It is exactly what i wanted to mirror. Those good old‘ mid 80’s cold war album covers. It’s just a feel i love and like to re produce in our Breedish‚ ways. If you have a look at the Nun and the way she stands, you’ll see it’s all based on the way Iron Maiden’s Eddie always pops out of his environments. It looks „In action“ in a way. So I absolutely love Maggotmeister’s work on this album. Truly magnificent. And also very suiting to the theme of the album. The man on it representing the male aggressive stupidity of war and religion being dragged through Europe and the middle east. The woman represents the ever ongoing human stupidity, self absorbance and arrogance. Blissfully ploughed through the great American continent… Very suiting don’t you think ? So yes it is very „cold war“ era themed and inspired. Also I had a hang up on Accept’s „Russian Roulette“ album all through the recording process, and that really rubbed off on both music and the visuals.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Your 80s Thrash Metal meets the Black Metal of the first hour to forge this iconic sound. However you are not trapped in this frame and can still implement some refreshing elements. How important is that for you?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

For N.B. it is paramount. It is that is what makes us sound like we do. We have no borders between the influences and jauneras. So I come into this with allot of NWOBM and thrash and hard rock influences as well as my obvious roots to the old Norwegian BM scene. And it mixes with the other guys. T.Terror is very much a DM and 70’s hard rock guy with a strong love for cheesy glam metal too. I.Maztor has his excellent solo inspiration from everything from Chuck berry too Andy LaRoque, and Mr. V.Finneideath is through and through a DM guy…. And for some strange reason it all comes together and makes out N.B. and the way we sound. It’s like mixing colors, and it shows the original essence color… And obviously that is thrash metal, the origin of all later extreme metal.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

In keeping with the release, you have presented the songs of Breed We Only Came For The Violence during the Under The Black Sun. What were your feelings during this special show?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Presenting the songs was all good and felt nice to finally test some of them out live. But this is a BM festival, and half the audience goes „WTF“ when they see us, cuz we do the metal shit a bit more over the top than the BM bands, so there was some long faces, but also some very loyal always thrashing Breed fans there. So seeing them go off is always cool and inspiring. Thus at this show we were suppose to have a big ass stage show, but due to allot of lack of communication it never happened, and that was truly a bummer that cast a shadow over this show. But all in all it was ok as long as the fans liked it, and they seemed to do so.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Will you play some other festivals in this year? Or can the fans look forward to some shows or even a tour?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

We will play at Hellbotn festival at Kolboten outside Oslo in the end of August. Then we got Eindhoven Metal Meeting in December. And I’m sure we’ll squeeze a couple more in there too. We are truly not big on touring. And both my voice and my mind and body has had enough of touring. And I hate the way the live scene has turned out to be an inverted pyramid bleeding the music dry and leaving musicians hanging and rotting. So I’m pretty much fed up with all the live bullshit. So we do some exclusive shows for the fans. But trailing every corner of the world for a buck and a dime aint happening anymore. I’m about 1 inch away from pulling the Darkthrone card publically, and denouncing any live acts happening ever again. So it’s a balancing act. It’s a bad trend, but i see several other friends like Apollyon of Aura Noir coming to the same conclusion. And though it’s a loss for the fans, the music industry and its fucking tale riding money leeching sharks is the sole problem here. Take care of the bands, and the wheel keeps turning…. Bleed them dry over the years and the whole machine stops premature. Bout time someone realize this before more bands crawl into their coffins !

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

You come from Norway, but you already have played in different countries. Where are the differences? Do you have a favourite country? And do you align the setlist, because some songs are more favourite in some countries?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Yes in some places we adjust the set list a little because we know what songs work where. But luckily most songs work everywhere. And of cause i see difference in the people and the scenes around the world. I’m not gonna call out any one in particular, but there is places lame as fuck and places cool as shit. You can figure out for yourself people hehe 😉 Personally i like the crowds that erupts in spontaneous thrashing and just goes nuts. Some places are more „music police“ influenced, and people stand round measuring you up and down. In my life, and when i went to the great shows in the 80’s, people went way more nuts than now, by 1000 %, so if I could wish for anything, I’d wish that energy back in the scene.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

What are your next goals?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

To be completely rid of all human interference and be able to work freely with my art be it writing music or books or film scripts. I don’t have a normal job, and I only do this. So the creativity is my crutch in a way. So I’ll be putting all my time into several of my other bands too, and the music will pop out both here and there. But as a soul I take it as it comes, I’m always way in front of what’s released publically. So I have allot of albums and stuff already laying round here waiting for their release dates. And that’s my world. A bubble of creativeness off grid from most social life and enjoying the solitude allot deep in the woods. So the future is a canvas ready to be violated the fuck out’a . Keep an eye out from new releases from Aiwass, Svartalv, Combath, Cold Orbit and Antikrist. As well as many other bands I write for like 1349 and Satanika etc etc… The list is long.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Now thank you for your frank answers. In keeping with the last question, we leave the closing remarks to you. Is there anything you would like to tell your fans and our readers?

Nocturnal Breed / S. A. Destroyer:

Just to keep thrashin‘ and stay pure at the metal heart, There’s too much posers and bullshitters around these days. Beat them down and kick forwards into glory !

S.A. Destroyer signing off from Bunker Norvegicus

