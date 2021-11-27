Death Angel: Live-Video zu „Absence Of Light“ online

Die Bay Area Thrash-Legenden Death Angel haben gestern ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Live-Album The Bastard Tracks bei Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Aufgenommen in der Great American Music Hall in ihrer Heimatstadt San Francisco am 22. Mai 2021 und kurz darauf live gestreamt, ist The Bastard Tracks eine Sammlung von selten und nie gespielten Songs aus dem gefeierten Katalog der Band, die ab sofort digital sowie auf CD und Blu-Ray erhältlich ist und am 29. April auf Vinyl erscheinen wird.

In Verbindung mit der Veröffentlichung hat die Band das Live-Video zu The Absence of Light veröffentlicht, das jetzt hier zu sehen ist.

Sänger Mark Osegueda kommentiert den Song wie folgt:

„Absence Of Light is a song that I have been championing for since the album that it is on called ‚Relentless Retribution‘ was released in 2010. It’s an extremely dark song lyrically that sits on top of this thunderous and driving riff and beat. It is not a fast song by any means. But! It’s HEAVY!! DARK and HEAVY!!! We finally took the time to re-familiarize ourselves with it and we were all surprised how HEAVY it sounded when we all played it together in the room! I’m pretty confident it will rear it’s DARK and HEAVY head in some future live sets. In front of an actual audience!”

Unsere Meinung zu The Bastard Tacks: