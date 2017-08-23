‚For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records‘: neuer Auszug aus dem Buch auf Billboard.com

Am 29. August veröffentlichen Metal Blade Records und BMG ‚For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records‚ – geschrieben von Label-Gründer und Geschäftsführer Brian Slagel gemeinsam mit Mark Eglinton inklusive Vorwort von Metallicas Lars Ulrich. ‚For the Sake of Heaviness‚ rekapituliert die 35-jährige Label-geschichte und gibt tiefe Einblicke in die Entwicklung von Metal Blade vom Einmannunternehmen, das in der Garage von Slagels Mutter begann, zu einer der international führenden Heavy-Metal-Plattenfirmen.

Einen Vorgeschmack auf ‚For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records‚ bekommt ihr auf Billboard.com in Form eines exklusiven Auszugs aus dem Buch: billboard.com

Vorbestellen könnt ihr ‚For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records‚ hier: stores.ebay.de – unter anderem als exklusives Boxset, das Folgendes enthält:

–For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records Buch

–For the Sake of Heaviness Cassette

–Metal Blade Records 35th anniversary Lesezeichen

–Autogramm von Brian Slagel

* Maße der Box ca. 23x15x3cm

Im Folgenden die Tracks auf der Cassette zu ‚For the Sake of Heaviness‚:

A-Seite

1. Fates Warning „Guardian“

2. Lizzy Borden „Lord of the Flies“

3. Omen „Holy Martyr“

4. Cirith Ungol „Black Machine“

5. GWAR „Gor-Gor“

6. Cannibal Corpse „Stripped, Raped, and Strangled“

7. Six Feet Under „War Is Coming“

B Seite

1. Mercyful Fate „Egypt“

2. King Diamond „Voodoo“

3. The Black Dahlia Murder „Funeral Thirst“

4. Unearth „Black Hearts Now Reign“

5. Amon Amarth „Twilight of the Thunder God“

6. Visigoth „From the Arcane Mists of Prophecy“

‚For the Sake of Heaviness‚ offenbart die Anfänge von Metal Blade und die Leistungen des Labels, blickt aber auch in seine Zukunft. Slagel erzählt von dem Rat, den er Motley Crue zu Beginn ihrer Karriere gab; davon, wie er Metallica beim Finden eines neuen Bassisten half – zweimal sogar; über seine ausführliche Arbeit an Neuauflagen von Alben von Thin Lizzy und Alice Cooper; seine Rolle hinter den Kulissen für den Erfolg von Slayer, GWAR, Mother Love Bone, Alice in Chains, Faith No More, Goo Goo Dolls und Lamb of God; und seine überraschenden Schulterschlüsse mit gleichgesinnten Metalheads: Hockeystar Ken Baumgartner, Starkoch Chris Santos, Richard Christy von der Howard Stern Show oder die Kabarettisten Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson und Jim Breuer.

Am 19.9. um 18 Uhr hält Slagel bei Rough Trade in New York zusammen mit Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), Richard Christy (Charred Walls of the Damned und The Howard Stern Show) sowie Jim Florentine (Stand-up-Comedian und TV-Star der That Metal Show) eine öffentiche Diskussionsrunde. Modiert wird das Event von Florentines Kollege Don Jamieson; weitere Details dazu gibt’s unter roughtrade.com.



Quelle: www.metalblade.com

