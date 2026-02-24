Hanging Garden: veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zum neuen Track „Isle Of Bliss“

Die finnische Death/Doom-Band Hanging Garden präsentiert mit einem Lyric-Video zum Titelsong einen Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Studioalbum Isle Of Bliss, das am 20. März bei Agonia Records erscheint. Das Video ist hier verfügbar:

Auf ihrem neunten Album Isle Of Bliss schlägt Hanging Garden einen anderen Weg ein als sonst: Die neue Platte präsentiert eine düsterere, unheilvollere Version der oft traumhaften Klänge ihrer früheren Veröffentlichungen. Synthesizer und sanfte, luftige Gesangsparts sind zwar weiterhin präsent, geben aber dem härteren Schlagzeug- und Gitarrenspiel mehr Raum.

Die Band kommentiert das Album: “This time we decided to take a more conscious step towards a more bare-bones composition on the new songs, supporting the perhaps darker and maybe even more ferocious side of our music. We happened to meet with Gomez during a live show of ours a few summers back, and he was an obvious choice for the sound we had in mind. And as we see it, he really delivered.”

“To complement the rawer sound, we also decided to make more use of Riikka’s capability to scream – a stark contrast to her aetheric cleans – and this can be witnessed in the death metal duets between her and Toni that can be found a-plenty along the tracks.”

Mehr Informationen zu Hanging Garden und ihrem kommenden Album Isle Of Bliss findet ihr hier:

Hanging Garden online:

https://www.facebook.com/HangingGardenOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/hanginggrdn