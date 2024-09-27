Startseite
Happy Release Day
Kai R.
Happy Release Day
1 Minute Lesedauer

Happy Release Day: die Veröffentlichungen der Woche (KW 39/2024)

Die Metal- und Rock-Releases vom 23.09.2024 - 29.09.2024

Wie jeden Freitag präsentieren wir euch hier die Veröffentlichungen der Woche in einer kompakten Liste zusammengefasst. Weitere Veröffentlichungstermine zu den Genres Metal und Rock (und deren Subgenres) findet ihr selbstverständlich in unserem Release-Kalender.

Releases der Kalenderwoche 39
DatumCoverartworkBandname - Albumname
Genre
26.09.2024Battlesword - (XX)V - Of Tales And Tragedies

Battlesword - (XX)V - Of Tales And Tragedies


Melodic Death Metal
26.09.2024The The - Ensoulment

The The - Ensoulment


Rock
27.09.2024Amethyst - Throw Down The Gauntlet

Amethyst - Throw Down The Gauntlet


Heavy Metal
27.09.2024Autumn Bride - Bedtime Storys

Autumn Bride - Bedtime Storys


Melodic Metal
27.09.2024Bewitcher - Spell Shock

Bewitcher - Spell Shock


Black Metal
27.09.2024CWF - III

CWF - III


AOR
27.09.2024Heriot - Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

Heriot - Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell


Metalcore
27.09.2024Oceans - Happy

Oceans - Happy


Metalcore
27.09.2024Rolo Tomassi - Live At The Electric Ballroom

Rolo Tomassi - Live At The Electric Ballroom


Progressive Metal
27.09.2024Serious Black - Rise Of Akhenaton

Serious Black - Rise Of Akhenaton


Power Metal
27.09.2024The Black Dahlia Murder - Servitude

The Black Dahlia Murder - Servitude


Melodic Death Metal
28.09.2024Ascian - Sing To Me, Sweet Void

Ascian - Sing To Me, Sweet Void


Doom Metal
