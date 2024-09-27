Happy Release Day: die Veröffentlichungen der Woche (KW 39/2024)

Wie jeden Freitag präsentieren wir euch hier die Veröffentlichungen der Woche in einer kompakten Liste zusammengefasst. Weitere Veröffentlichungstermine zu den Genres Metal und Rock (und deren Subgenres) findet ihr selbstverständlich in unserem Release-Kalender.
Releases der Kalenderwoche 39
|26.09.2024
Battlesword - (XX)V - Of Tales And TragediesMelodic Death Metal
|26.09.2024
The The - EnsoulmentRock
|27.09.2024
Amethyst - Throw Down The GauntletHeavy Metal
|27.09.2024
Autumn Bride - Bedtime StorysMelodic Metal
|27.09.2024
Bewitcher - Spell ShockBlack Metal
|27.09.2024
CWF - IIIAOR
|27.09.2024
Heriot - Devoured By The Mouth Of HellMetalcore
|27.09.2024
Oceans - HappyMetalcore
|27.09.2024
Rolo Tomassi - Live At The Electric BallroomProgressive Metal
|27.09.2024
Serious Black - Rise Of AkhenatonPower Metal
|27.09.2024
The Black Dahlia Murder - ServitudeMelodic Death Metal
|28.09.2024
Ascian - Sing To Me, Sweet VoidDoom Metal
