Signs Of The Swarm: veröffentlichen neue Single „Iwontletyoudie“ mitten in der Headliner-Nordamerika Tour

Die Deathcore-Band Signs Of The Swarm aus Pittsburgh, PA, die sich gerade mitten in ihrer Decade Of The Swarm Tour befindet, hat ihre neue Single Iwontletyoudie veröffentlicht – ihre erste eigene Musik seit der 2023er LP Amongst The Low & Empty. Der neue Song wurde wieder einmal von Josh Schroeder produziert, dessen Subwoofer ausgetauscht werden musste, nachdem das Album bei der ersten vollständigen Wiedergabe im Studio kaputt gegangen war. Man munkelt, dass er die Hörsessions von Iwontletyoudie mit Vorsicht genossen hat – etwas, das die Band beim Schreiben des Songs nicht getan hat.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Iwontletyoudie hier an:

Streamt die Single Iwontletyoudie hier: https://signsoftheswarm.lnk.to/IWONTLETYOUDIE-SingleNe

„Iwontletyoudie marks the beginning of a new chapter for Signs Of The Swarm: a story of an endless cycle of death and resurrection,“ verrät Signs Of The Swarm Drummer und Haupt-Songwriter Bobby Crow. „We like to use the time between albums to explore new ideas and sounds. We did this on the ultra-heavy Unbridled, the more moshy The Collection (featuring guest shouts from Kublai Khan’s Matt Honeycutt and Molotov Solution’s Nick Arthur), and the eerily melodic crusher ‚Pernicious‚. Iwontletyoudie touches on all of those and more; our goal was to channel the energy of deathcore that got us excited about it in our younger year, so expect the explosiveness of Amongst the Low & Empty but so much more!“

Streamt die neue Single Iwontletyoudie jetzt hier!

Signs Of The Swarm – Line-Up:

Bobby Crow – Schlagzeug

David Simonich – Gesang

Carl Schulz – Gitarren

Michael Cassese – Bass

Signs Of The Swarm online:

https://www.instagram.com/signsoftheswarm/

https://www.facebook.com/signsoftheswarm/