Imperial Triumphant: veröffentlichen neue Single „Eye Of Mars“

Am 19. September haben Imperial Triumphant eine neue Standalone-Single mit einem dazugehörigen Video veröffentlicht: Eye Of Mars.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Eye Of Mars hier an:

Stream der neuen Single hier: https://imperialtriumphant.lnk.to/EyeOfMars-SingleNe

Imperial Triumphant kommentieren: „It is seen through the ages that universal truth rises to the top. With this in mind, leaders of civilization are divided in control methods deployed through various mechanisms, some for the sake of humanity and some for the sake of interests that don’t necessarily benefit humanity. The sum total of the entire apparatus then reaches a boiling point, after which time agendas are revealed.

On a much higher level exists that which lies beyond the five senses, beyond the science and materialism matrix. Many sacred texts worthy of protection by the people have endured while existing in relative obscurity as allegory. The knowledge gets passed down through generational cycles and ultimately makes visible that collective connection in all the world and all of us. This lights up the consciousness with a venerable force like electricity and music. Under the watchful eye, Mars slew the dragon, and seizing its teeth out of the great gaping mouth, scattered them broadcast like seeds unto us.“

