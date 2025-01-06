Indian Nightmare: neue EP „Banished Into Endless Chaos“ erscheint im Februar 2025 über High Roller Records

Fünf Jahre nach ihrem zweiten Album By Ancient Force melden sich Indian Nightmare endlich mit einem neuen Lebenszeichen zurück! Die neueste EP der Berliner Tribal-Metal-Punks trägt den Titel Banished Into Endless Chaos und enthält drei Tracks, die als Vorbote für das dritte Studioalbum der Band dienen, das im Laufe des Jahres 2025 erscheint. Es ist auch die erste Aufnahme mit ihrem neuen Sänger Jaguars Claw.

„We always like to add new flavours but keep the essence of what we do“, erklärt Gitarrist Butch. „However, we learned so much since the last album and now are executing that, so this EP is the first step into a new domain. Of course, the biggest change are the vocals.“ Während die EP die hochoktanige Natur der Band unterstreicht, kündigt Butch im Hinblick auf das dritte Album an: „We want to put more focus on shorter and more brutal punk songs in the style of our first album, while keeping some longer experimental and more metal songs.“

Banished Into Endless Chaos – Tracklist:

1. Looking Into The Fire

2. Secret Path

3. Lucifer

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Banished Into Endless Chaos wird am 21. Februar 2025 über High Roller Records veröffentlicht. Vorbestellmöglichkeiten: https://www.hrrecords.de/INDIAN-NIGHTMARE

Der Eröffnungssong der EP, Looking Into The Fire, kann hier gestreamt werden:

Indian Nightmare Besetzung:

Jaguars Claw – Gesang

Butch – Gitarren

Dodi Nightmare – Gitarren

Cedro Ced – Bass

Corrado „Lalo“ Linzi – Schlagzeug

Indian Nightmare online:

https://www.facebook.com/IndianNightmareBand

https://www.instagram.com/indian_nightmare_band