Igorrr: neues Album „Amen“ erscheint am 19.09. bei Metal Blade Records

Gautier Serre, der französische Multiinstrumentalist und Produzent, ist seit zwanzig Jahren unter dem Namen Igorrr aktiv. Dennoch klingt jede neue Veröffentlichung frisch und voller radikaler Vitalität. Das unklassifizierbare fünfte Album Amen, das am 19. September über Metal Blade Records erscheint, hält diesen Eindruck aufrecht und überrascht die Hörer mit einer neuen Reihe von experimentellen Wendungen, die selbst die versiertesten Enthusiasten verblüffen und verunsichern.

Seit dem Signing bei Metal Blade im Jahr 2017 hat sich der Name Igorrr von einem Pseudonym zu einer vollwertigen Gruppenidentität entwickelt, doch Gautier bleibt das kreative Licht und der Mastermind des Projekts. Er ist der beste Ansprechpartner, um das Unbeschreibliche zu erläutern. „This album is definitely darker than its predecessors; it has such a very weighty and solemn vibe that has never been reached before in Igorrr„, erklärt Gautier. „The fact that I recorded a real choir in a church helped this a lot, but above all there has been very long and meticulous work on the sound and the choice of instruments, and deep experimental research to create a unique sound design. Of course, because it’s an Igorrr album, there are some more colorful tracks, like Blastbeat Falafel, ADHD etc… They contrast very much with the ambient heaviness. I need tracks like these on an album, it helps to really get through it fully focused, like a shot of limoncello before the next meal.“

Mit dem Bestreben, den facettenreichen und herausfordernden Sound von Igorrr mit jeder Veröffentlichung weiterzuentwickeln, hat Gautier seit dem atemberaubenden, von der Kritik gefeierten Werk Spirituality And Distortion von 2020 viel Zeit damit verbracht, neue Arbeitsweisen und Methoden zu kultivieren. Dieses Album erreichte sogar Platz zwölf der offiziellen deutschen Albumcharts. Gautier hat immer betont, dass Igorrr ebenso von den Einflüssen von Bach und Chopin geprägt ist wie von Cannibal Corpse, Aphex Twin und Meshuggah, doch die Quelle spezifischer Inspirationen wird immer schwerer zu bestimmen, je mehr der Prozess verfeinert wird.

„It’s always difficult for me to know from where the inspiration comes“, sinniert er. „Music is an expression of life, and everything, even what seems the most insignificant thing, can be a source of inspiration. I would say there hasn’t been one event or one experience that has led me on a creative process, it’s more like a cumulation of everything. I love making music. My brain processes music all the time. You cannot imagine the amount of albums and concertos I create during my sleep. The challenge is more how to sort these ideas to keep the ones with the best potential, the ones that I won’t get bored of, the ones that I really Love, with a big letter L.“

In Erwartung der bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung von Amen präsentiert Igorrr die erste Single des Albums, ADHD, zusammen mit einem begleitenden Video. Seht euch das Video zu ADHD hier an:

Gautier kommentiert: „ADHD is kind of an autobiographical piece of music starting from one point and moving to another, with no clear link except for the person itself. From simple thoughts, symbolized here as simple dots of sound in the silence, to a complex pathological chaos that somehow still stands. It’s getting worse and worse until the final giant lets go.“ Gautier fährt fort: „We know the use of AI in art might be polemic right now, plus we with Meat Dept actually started the clip in 3D, like we did for Very Noise, but at some point we were laughing so hard trying to do creepy things in AI that the clip ended as a mix of both technologies. The music, however, is 100% homemade.“

Meat Dept, ein kreatives Duo, das für seinen einzigartigen Stil hyper-realistischer CG-Animationen bekannt ist, ergänzt: „After Very Noise, we explored the possibilities of AI for this new Igorrr music video, ADHD. We embraced almost all existing tools, both proprietary and open source, diverting and mixing them with our 3D tools. This video is a symbolic journey into an experimental therapy for treating a patient with ADHD, brimming with nods to Very Noise. The ambition was to push further into the ‚mental cringe,‘ with an aesthetic that blends 1960s James Bond and the ineffable charm of the Fantômas universe. We pushed the discomfort dial even further into a pleasurable realm, and we hope the audience will watch the video on repeat, like an addictive treat.“

Bleibt dran für weitere Informationen zu Amen, die in den kommenden Wochen bekannt gegeben werden.

Amen – Tracklist:

1. Daemoni

2. Headbutt

3. Limbo

4. Blastbeat Falafel

5. ADHD

6. 2020

7. Mustard Mucous

8. Infestis

9. Ancient Sun

10. Pure Disproportionate Black And White Nihilism

11. Étude n°120

12. Silence

Igorrr Live

w/ Master Boot Record, Imperial Triumphant

10/01/2025 Le Rocher de Palmer – Bordeaux, FR

10/02/2025 Le Bikini – Toulouse, FR

10/03/2025 Santana 27 – Bilbao, ES

10/04/2025 Apollo 1 – Barcelona, ES

10/05/2025 La Riviera – Madrid, ES

10/07/2025 L’Usine – Istres, FR

10/08/2025 Les Docks – Lausanne, CH

10/09/2025 Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE

10/10/2025 Soulcrusher Festival – Nijmegen, NL

10/11/2025 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE

10/12/2025 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE

10/14/2025 Markthalle – Hamburg, DE

10/15/2025 Nancy Jazz Pulsation – Nancy, FR

10/16/2025 Le Transbordeur – Lyon, FR

10/17/2025 L’Olympia – Paris, FR

10/19/2025 Stereolux – Nantes, FR

10/21/2025 Prospect Building Crane – Bristol, UK

10/22/2025 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

10/23/2025 O2 Ritz – Manchester, UK

Igorrr Besetzung:

Gautier Serre – Maschinen

Jb Le Bail – Gesang

Marthe Alexandre – Gesang

Remi Serafino – Schlagzeug

Martyn Clément – Gitarren

