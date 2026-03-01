Ram-Zet: enthüllen Video zur zweiten Single „Cranium“

Die norwegischen Progressive-Metal-Veteranen Ram-Zet haben die zweite Single ihres kommenden Studioalbums Sapien veröffentlicht. Nach dem ersten Track Zerocane präsentiert die Band nun Cranium und gibt damit einen weiteren intensiven Vorgeschmack auf das, was die Hörer vom Album erwarten können.

Cranium ist ab sofort auf allen gängigen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar und wird von einem offiziellen Musikvideo begleitet. Sapien erscheint am 27. März beim schwedischen Label ViciSolum Productions.

Gitarrist und Gründer Henning „Zet“ Ramseth kommentiert die neue Single: „Cranium is probably one of the most fun songs I have ever made to this band, and it all came out from an idea about this pretty heavy-groovy chorus, which I built the whole song around. Suddenly the country/folk intro came out from nothing, and then we had it going – going from country into a little blast part, seemed like a fun idea, and then we worked with Sfinx amazing vocals to complete it!“

Sängerin Sfinx ergänzt zum Textkonzept: „We all wear a mask. Behind it lies everything we don’t want the world to see. On the outside, we only show the good, sweet and innocent. Beneath the mask lurks the monster. Humbled.“

Mehr Informationen zu Ram-Zet und ihrem kommenden Album Sapien findet ihr hier:

Ram-Zet online:

Instagram I Facebook