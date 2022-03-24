Lips Turn Blue: die US-Rockband veröffentlicht mit „Just Push“ die erste Single und das erste Video aus ihrem Debütalbum

Es war im Mai des vergangenen Jahres als die Nachricht vom Tod des kanadischen Rocksängers Phil Naro um die Welt ging. Bei Phil Naro war Zungenkrebs diagnostiziert worden. Er meinte, die tückische Krankheit bereits überwunden zu haben, als sie doch wieder ausbrach und so viele seiner Pläne fast von einem Tag zum anderen zunichte machte.

Die Aufnahmen zu dem ersten Studioalbum seiner neuen Band Lips Turn Blue (ehemals DDRive) konnte er noch beenden, bei der Vertragsverhandlung zu einem weltweiten Plattendeal war er noch mit dabei, doch es war ihm leider nicht vergönnt, die Veröffentlichung des Werkes persönlich mitzuerleben.

Jetzt kommt das Album in die Läden. Neben Sänger Phil Naro bilden Don Mancuso (Guitars), Eric Bieber (Keyboards), Mark Mullane (Bass) und Roy Stein (Drums) das Gerüst der Band. Allesamt gestandene Musiker, die Studio und Bühne bereits mit Künstlern wie Lou Gramm, Foreigner, Pink, Black Sheep, Lee Aaron, Peter Criss u.a. teilten respektive noch teilen. Phil Naro arbeitete zum gleichen Zeitpunkt auch noch mit Bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs) an einem neuen Talas-Album.

Das Debüt von Lips Turn Blue bringt lupenreinen AOR (Adult Oriented Rock) und Classic Rock ganz im Stil von Bands wie Foreigner, Journey, Survivor oder Heart. Große Balladen wechseln sich ab mit Arena-Rockhymnen.

Just Push ist die erste Single-Veröffentlichung aus dem Album, welche auch gleichzeitig an den Geburtstag von Phil Naro erinnert, am 13. März wäre er 64 geworden.

Viele seine Freunde und Kollegen erinnern sich noch gern mit viel Respekt an ihn:

„Phil Naro was a remarkable talent. We played together in The Platinum Rock All Stars and he also sang on the last Cactus album, Tightrope. The songs he co-wrote for this Lips Turn Blue album are among the finest tracks he ever completed. His musical legacy will continue with the Lips Turn Blue album and this remarkable band.“

Carmine Appice – Vanilla Fudge / Cactus / Beck, Bogart, Appice, drummer for Rod Stewart and Ozzy Osbourne

„I had the honour of working with Phil (all too briefly). I was highly impressed with his huge vocal talent, which could command almost every type of genre from heavy rock to smooth, soft ballads. He also had a terrific stage presence totally looking the rock-star part and had a great command of the audience. In short, Phil had – the whole 9 yards. His latest work with Lips Turn Blue exemplifies those sublime skills and shows us just how much of a talent will be sorely missed by all.“

Geoff Downes – Yes, founding member of Asia and The Buggles

„What a phenomenal album! I love when the best-of-the-best get together and make something one of a kind, as Lips Turn Blue has.“

Ron Bumblefoot Thal, lead guitarist of Sons Of Apollo and formerly Guns ‚N‘ Roses

