Manimal: müssen ihre „Armageddon Tour 2022“ verschieben

Leider muss die Manimal Armageddon Tour 2022 verschoben werden.

Hier der offizielle Text des Tourveranstalters, bzw. der Band:

„Liebe Manimaniacs,

bestimmt habt ihr bereits mitbekommen, dass noch immer Touren abgesagt werden müssen. Und auch wenn alle Beteiligten der Armageddon Tour 2022 hart daran gearbeitet haben, diese Tour stattfinden zu lassen, ist dies in der jetzigen Situation unmöglich. Steigende Produktionskosten und schleppende Vorverkäufe durch das Überangebot an Konzerten und Festivals, macht es für viele Künstler momentan unmöglich, Tourneen durchzuführen. Das finanzielle Risiko ist für kleinere Künstler wie Manimal einfach zu hoch. Die Pandemie hat ihre Spuren hinterlassen.

Da wir aber fest daran glauben, dass wir bald die schwere Zeit hinter uns lassen können, haben wir uns dazu entschieden, die Shows der Tour zu verschieben.

Vielen Dank an alle, die bereits Tickets für eine der Shows erworben haben. Eure Unterstützung in der jetzigen Zeit ist auschlaggebend. Wir arbeiten daran, euch bald den neuen Zeitraum mitzuteilen.

Danke für eurer Verständnis.“

English version:

“Hey Manimaniacs,

We need to be straight up with you for a minute:

We all know that the live music industry has been suffering ever since the pandemic happened. The festival season this year was a glimmer of hope, but the truth is that things are not back to normal yet. Many tours from 2021 and even 2020 got postponed to this year, which means there is an oversupply of live shows and production costs are skyrocketing due to the current economic situation. All that and the fact that some people are still hesitant creates a big problem for smaller artists like us. Don’t get us wrong, it has always been difficult to tour at our size, but due to the current situation the financial risk of touring is greater than ever. A risk we are sadly not able to take right now. We were really looking forward to playing our first ever headlining tour, but that’s just not possible at this point in time.

We are hopeful that things will get better soon, that’s why we are not canceling but postponing the tour. A big Thank you! to everyone who already bought a ticket for one of the shows, we hope you can hold on to them until we update you on the new dates.

Thank you for your support and understanding.”

https://www.facebook.com/manimalofficial

https://www.manimal.se/