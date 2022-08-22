Dark Millennium: kündigen „Midnight In The Void“ Reissue an

Die Atmospheric Death/Doom Band Dark Millennium wird ihr Album Midnight In The Void am 21.10.2022 erneut bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Es wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl Doppel-LP sowie als Download & Stream verfügbar sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/midnightinthevoidreissue

Alle Songs auf dem Album wurden von Hilton Theissen in den Dark Millennium Studios gemischt und gemastert. Alexander Freund hat das Coverartwork gestaltet.

Ein offizielles Video zum Song Something To Die For ist hier zu sehen:

Dark Millennium – Midnight In The Void (Reissue)

CD Digipak

1. Strigoi Moon – Slave To The Void

2. Insanity Suck System

3. Dressed For Suicide

4. Something To Die For

5. The Failure

6. Looking Good Dead

7. Rats Leading Rats

8. Love Sucks

9. Set In Motion

10. Among Wolves

11. Headache Machine

12. From A Thousand Years Of Yore

Ltd. Vinyl LP

LP 1 – A-Side

Strigoi Moon – Slave To The Void

Insanity Suck System

Dressed For Suicide

Something To Die For

LP 1 – B-Side

The Failure

Looking Good Dead

Rats Leading Rats

LP 2 – C-Side

Love Sucks

Set In Motion

Among Wolves

Headache Machine

LP 2 – D-Side

From A Thousand Years Of Yore

https://www.darkmillennium.de

https://facebook.com/DarkMillenniumOfficial