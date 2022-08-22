Dark Millennium: kündigen „Midnight In The Void“ Reissue an

Die Atmospheric Death/Doom Band Dark Millennium wird ihr Album Midnight In The Void am 21.10.2022 erneut bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Es wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl Doppel-LP sowie als Download & Stream verfügbar sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/midnightinthevoidreissue
Alle Songs auf dem Album wurden von Hilton Theissen in den Dark Millennium Studios gemischt und gemastert. Alexander Freund hat das Coverartwork gestaltet.
Ein offizielles Video zum Song Something To Die For ist hier zu sehen:
Dark Millennium – Midnight In The Void (Reissue)
CD Digipak
1. Strigoi Moon – Slave To The Void
2. Insanity Suck System
3. Dressed For Suicide
4. Something To Die For
5. The Failure
6. Looking Good Dead
7. Rats Leading Rats
8. Love Sucks
9. Set In Motion
10. Among Wolves
11. Headache Machine
12. From A Thousand Years Of Yore
Ltd. Vinyl LP
LP 1 – A-Side
Strigoi Moon – Slave To The Void
Insanity Suck System
Dressed For Suicide
Something To Die For
LP 1 – B-Side
The Failure
Looking Good Dead
Rats Leading Rats
LP 2 – C-Side
Love Sucks
Set In Motion
Among Wolves
Headache Machine
LP 2 – D-Side
From A Thousand Years Of Yore
https://www.darkmillennium.de
https://facebook.com/DarkMillenniumOfficial