Moggs Motel: haben Single „Apple Pie“ inkl. Video veröffentlicht

Neues Studioalbum erscheint am 6. September 2024

Heute erscheint mit Apple Pie die erste Single inkl. Video aus dem kommenden Moggs Motel Album. Moggs Motel ist die neue Band von UFO-Sänger Phil Mogg.

Phil Mogg: Apple Pie is the first track off the Moggs Motel extravaganza. It concerns the quest for a piece of the pie, namely ‚Apple‘ because I would like a nice large creamy slice this time around. Also I would get to ride the pony while she’s swishing her tail – how sweet is that! I just need that elusive pie. This track was conjured up towards the end of lockdown. This was our first get together as a team, and a very jolly affair it was too – so enjoy the ride and get a bite… not a nibble please.“

Moggs Motel erscheint am 6. September 2024 über SPV/Steamhammer als CD Digipak, 2 LP Gatefold in blauem Vinyl, exklusive Bundles im Steamhammer Shop und digital. Hier kann man es vorbestellen: https://MoggsMotel.lnk.to/MoggsMotel

Line-Up:
Phil Mogg – Vocals
Tony Newton – Bass, Guitars
Neil Carter – Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals
Joe Lazarus – Drums
Tommy Gentry – Guitar

Weitere Informationen:
Webbsite
Facebook
Instagram