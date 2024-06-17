Perchta: Veröffentlichung & Stream vom neuen Album „D’Muata“

Die Folk-Black-Metaller Perchta haben am 14. Juni ihr zweites Album D’Muata (The Mother) sowohl im Handel als auch auf Streaming-Diensten veröffentlicht.

D’Muata ist jetzt in voller Länge als Stream und zur sofortigen Veröffentlichung hier verfügbar:

Perchta kommentieren: „While we manifested the cyclical creative power of nature itself on our debut full-length Ufång, we have meanwhile shifted our focus towards essential aspects of femininity“, erklärt Frontfrau Frau Percht. „Our new album D’Muata deals with giving birth and being born. Motherhood, womanhood, and the deep emotional relationship and connection that these stages of life and sometimes roles entail. Regarding the musical realisation of D’Muata, we freed ourselves of all limitations. We felt the same with Ufång, but back then we wanted to remain true to the tried and tested. Although our black metal influences remain, we have meanwhile developed much further both in terms of energy and harmonies. Our sound continues to be rough and rugged, but the subject matter also required many subtleties and layers of detail. We have also integrated the hammered dulcimer more strongly in a supporting role. This wonderfully melodic instrument enables us to capture and express the atmosphere of the natural Alpine world around us. On D’Muata, the interplay between harsh vocals and melodic voices emerges as an important element. Just as the album’s themes trigger many different emotions, we use multiple vocal styles to give express the right feelings at any given moment. A distinctive feature of the Perchta sound are tracks that do not adhere to the regular songwriting rules, but should be rather listened to as musical narratives. This concept is especially expressed in the songs Heiliges Bluat and Langtuttin & Stampa. Probably the most significant change since the recording of Ufång is the involvement of the whole band in the making of D’Muata. This strengthened our bond as a group and is also directly reflected in the songs, which benefit from the sprawling creative diversity of everyone involved. We think that it is exactly due to the harmonious creation process that D’Muata turned into a self-contained body of work with many layers of detail and musical twists and turns.“

Mehr Infos zu Perchta und ihrem neuen Album D’Muata findet ihr hier:

Perchta Besetzung:

Frau Percht – Harsh & Clean Vocals, Teufelsgeige, Percussions

Walscher Fabio D’Amore – Bass, Keys & Programmierung

Loda Chris Knoll – elektrische & akustische Gitarren

Moosmandl Christian Höll – Hackbrett

Gsell Lukas Massinger – elektrische & akustische Gitarren

Håscht Simon Schnückel – Schlagzeug

