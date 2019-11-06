Startseite
Revolt!: am 19.11.2019 mit Ingested, Within Destruction, Signs Of The Swarm und Distant

Live:

Ingested – Slamming Death Metal, UK
https://www.facebook.com/ingesteduk/

Within Destruction – Deathcore / Slam Death Metal, SLO
https://www.facebook.com/WithinDestructionTrueSlam/

Signs Of The Swarm – Deathcore, USA
https://www.facebook.com/signsoftheswarm/

Distant – Downtempo / Deathcore / Slam, NL
https://www.facebook.com/DistantOfficial/

Bambi Galore

Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg

Einlass: 19:30 Uhr
Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Vorverkauf: 15,30 Euro
Abendkasse: 18,00 Euro

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kulturpalast-hamburg.leoticket.de/fs/cb58176b-002a-4d28-9454-9511dd00f991

