Shredhead: veröffentlichen neue Single „Bane Of Perseverance

Shredhead aus Tel Aviv haben mit Bane Of Perseverance die inzwischen dritte Single aus ihrem am 7. April erscheinenden vierten Studioalbum I Saw You Burn veröffentlicht. Begleitet wird es von einem Musikvideo, das es hier zu sehen gibt:

Sänger Aharon Ragoza über die Single: „Bane Of Perseverance is a tribute to those who never give up in the face of adversity. This song embodies the spirit of resilience and determination, and we’re thrilled to share it with the world. We’re excited to release this surprise single as the last teaser of what’s to come on our upcoming album, and we hope it inspires our listeners to keep pushing forward, no matter what obstacles they may face.“

