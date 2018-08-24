SKYND haben die dritte Single inklusive Video „Richard Ramirez“ veröffentlicht. Der Song ist der dritte Teil der Trilogy die von amerikanischen Serienmördern inspiriert wurde.

Der letzte Track der EP handelt vom Metzger aus Süd Kalifornien Richard Ramirez der auch als „The Night Stalker“ bekannt wurde. Ramirez hat seine Opfer Nachts mit einer unvergleichlichen Bösartigkeit angegriffen.

„Ramirez once said, ‚Lucifer never felt the need to be seen, but in everyone’s soul he can be felt.‘ SKYND somehow has the same message; we are all capable of doing inhuman cruelties,“ erklären SKYND den Track.

SKYND ist das düstere, kreative Ventil und Alter Ego der Lead Sängerin „Skynd“ und des langjährigen Produzenten und Multiinstrumentalist Father. „Gary Heidnik“ wurde ebenfalls im Studio 301 in Sydney produziert. SKYND schreiben Songs über mystische, unerklärliche und brutale Kriminalfälle.

Um die Musik zu beschreiben, erklärt Father: “The music picks up this concept of the boundary of humanity perfectly. That’s why her vocals are so defamiliarised. You can tell this is a human being, but it sounds grotesquely inhuman. Listening to these tracks, you should feel like you’re in a tiny room and the walls are closing in from all sides. In her lyrics, SKYND is the perpetrator and us as listeners are cornered victims. Nobody can escape this kind of dynamic.”

SKYND repräsentieren das nächste Level der hörbaren Immersion, vermischen Sound, Visuals und eine Warnung die man nicht außer Acht lassen sollte. Das Konzept hinter der Musik erklärend, sagt SKYND: „“All human beings are capable of cruelty and we have to keep the inner animal in check. We’re here to provide a different perspective on the psyche to maybe answer some questions.”

