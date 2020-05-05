Temnein: Die Melodic Death Metal Band veröffentlicht neues Video „Rise Of The Sontarans“

Temnein zum neuen Video:

„The lyrical concept is about the Sontarans, a group of belligerent characters which looks like angry potatoes and appears on the TV program Doctor Who. Directed by Vincent Tournaud, this video includes many references on Dr Who’s universe and shows a close friend of the band trying to cook potatoes that looks weird…Because those are Sontarans! It’s the shortest song of the album but also the most dynamic and live-oriented so it was the perfect fit for a video.“

Die Melodic Death Metal-Band Temnein hat sich 2009 in Frankreich gegründet. (für Fans von: At The Gates, Dark Tranquillity, Ghost Brigade, Insomnium, Opeth…).

Anfang 2014 erschien das Debutalbum 404 B.C., welches über das dänische Label Mighty Music veröffentlicht wurde. Das zweite Album White Stained Inferno erschien im Oktober 2017 über Massacre Records.

White Stained Inferno wurde von „El Mobo“ (Loudblast, ETHS, The Great Old Ones, Eryn Non Dae…) produziert. Ibay Arifin (Gojira, pg.lost, Year of no Light…) übernahm die visuelle Arbeit. Im Frühjahr 2018 unterzeichnete die Band einen weltweiten Management-/Booking-Deal mit The Flaming Arts Agency (Behemoth, Venom Inc., Marduk, Possessed…).

Das dritte Album wurde im Frühjahr 2019 aufgenommen. Im Laufe der Jahre tourte die Band durch Europa, Russland und Japan, darunter auch Support-Shows für: At The Gates, Beyond Creation, Hate, Mors Principium Est, The Crown, Svart Crown, Nordjevel, Shade Empire, Bleeding Gods.