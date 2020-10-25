The Besnard Lakes: Video zur ersten Single „Raindrops“ online

Nach 5 Jahren kündigt die Indie-Psych-Rock Band The Besnard Lakes für den 29.01.21, mit Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings ein neues Doppel-Album, erstmals auf Full Time Hobby an. Passend zur Ankündigung präsentieren die Kanadier das Video zu ihrer neuen Single Raindrops:

Die Band kommentiert: “This song and video details a psychedelic flight through the mind while deep in an altered state. The song lyrically references the death of Mark Hollis from Talk Talk (“Garden of Eden spirited”) and also describes the idea of evolution determining the story of the Garden of Eden.”

Die Trackliste und weitere Infos zum Release:

