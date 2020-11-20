Touché Amoré: teilen Videoclip zu „Lament“

Touché Amoré veröffentlichten im Oktober ihr aktuelles Studioalbum Lament via Epitaph. Nun teilt das Quintett einen kunstvollen Videoclip zum Titel-Track, der hier einsehbar ist:

Für das Video engagierte die Band die Visual-Künstlerin Sujin Kim. Gitarrist Nick Steinhardt kommentiert das Konzept wie folgt:

„While we were in the studio recording Lament I came up with a video idea that I couldn’t wrap my head around how to tell entirely as live action. The original concept centered around being used up and tossed aside over and over again until you’ve had enough. Told through the story of earth and clay, pot and plant, the interplay between a lifeform and vessel, constraint versus freedom, nourishment and depletion via a symbiotic relationship. As the story developed further, the idea of animation came into play, which freed my brain a bit to lean further into the macabre, grotesque and surreal. Having essentially grown up in its backyard and graduating from CalArts in 2009 I was well familiar with their notable Experimental Animation program. Also as an art director who looks to find and champion other creatives for what they do well, my first stop was combing through reels of recent student work. The poetic and dark nature of Sujin Kim’s work immediately resonated with me, and when she excitedly responded that she was available for the project several months ago I didn’t quite know the level to which she was going to commit herself. It became clear from our initial conversations about words and meaning that a conceptual approach was just as important as the overall aesthetic. The end result is something I’m truly proud of and feels like one of the most ambitious visuals we’ve had to date.„