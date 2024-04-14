The Tangent - The Single (Official Video)
The Tangent: veröffentlichen ‘The Single’ vom neuen Album ‚To Follow Polaris’

The Tangent haben kürzlich die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Studioalbums To Follow Polaris für den 10. Mai 2024 angekündigt. Andy scherzt in Anspielung auf den Werbeslogan von Jaws: „well this time it’s actually no personnel“.

Ein brandneuer Track mit dem treffenden Titel The Single wurde nun veröffentlicht, und das Video dazu könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

Andy sagt über den Track: The Single was originally recorded by my previous band Po90 some 25 years ago now, on an album called The Time Capsule. In the spirit of that time capsule, I opened it a quarter of a century later and recorded this updated version of it with new lyrics added to the older version. The old Po90 version was the track that in a way defined what the Tangent would be and giving it the Tangent treatment was a great pleasure. It’s a song about the documenting of history and the new ways this is going to happen, both good and bad…“

Hier spricht Andy über die Entstehung des neuen Albums: https://youtu.be/Lbqa5QP77L4?si=b-Xji6zq8UheDJvF

Pre-order jetzt hier: https://thetangent.lnk.to/ToFollowPolaris

