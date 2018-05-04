THIS WILD LIFE freuen sich, den Release ihres dritten Albums „Petaluma“ für den 22. Juni bei Epitaph ankündigen zu können!

Bereits Anfang April haben Kevin Jordan und Anthony Del Grosso die Ballade „Hold You Here„ mitsamt Video vorab veröffentlicht, mit „Westside“ bietet das Duo schon jetzt den zweiten Einblick.

Kevin Jordan zum Song:

„‘Westside’ is a song I’ve wanted to write for many years but never knew how, since its inspiration isn’t my story to tell. Sexual assault isn’t something many people are comfortable talking about, and my perspective in the song is from a person supporting a loved one who’s experienced it. In my moments of anger and frustration I had to focus on showing love, care, and support for the person who was really hurting. To anyone who’s been affected by sexual assault, find strength in your loved ones and speak up if you’re able. You could never be a burden.“

Und zum Album:

„This album is the first record we made with a clear vision before the first song was ever written. Something with the dynamics and emotion we’ve always strived for, but within the bounds of a bright, warm, and organic sonic energy flowing through it.

At times, when it comes to my life, I am as fragile as the glass that adorns the album cover. But like the sunflower at the center of its image, I will always seek the sun and its light. This record feels like the first hint of summer after wandering through the cold – it feels honest and true to us as artists and individuals. It feels damn good.“

„Petaluma„-Tracklist:

Figure It Out Headfirst Castie Rae Positively Negative Westside Hold You Here Come Back Down College Kids Never Believe No Need For Novocaine

Für weitere Informationen:

www.thiswildlifeband.com

www.facebook.com/thiswildlife

www.twitter.com/thiswildlife

www.instagram.com/thiswildlife

Kommentare

Kommentare