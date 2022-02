Time For Metal: Metalheads gegen Krieg

English

We at Time For Metal always try to stay as politically neutral as possible. But due to a given cause we feel animated to show a clear edge. A clear edge against injustice in the world. We can’t explain how people raise their hands against each other and/or point a gun at each other. From our view war has always only disadvantages and that for all sides! It doesn’t matter if it’s about the current conflict in Ukraine, the wars in Mali, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo or wherever. We Metalheads stand together and it doesn’t matter which gender, religion, origin, skin color or sexual orientation you have – be a part of it!

We stand together – Metalheads against war! – Metalheads for peace!