Vanderlinde: veröffentlichen neues Video „In My Head“ vom kommenden Album „The Way I’m Wired“

Am 31. Januar haben Vanderlinde ihren neuesten Song, In My Head, vom kommenden Album The Way I’m Wired veröffentlicht.

Seht euch das Video dazu hier an:

Arjan Van der Linde kommentiert: „In My Head is about the strange things that happen in my mind. Since I’m missing five percent of my brain, the way I experience the world is a little different from most people. Thoughts take unexpected turns, and emotions can hit harder and faster. I get angry quickly too… but it’s all part of who I am. This song takes you on a journey through the chaos and wonder inside my head.“

Mehr Infos zu Vanderlinde und ihren Live-Terminen für 2025 bekommt ihr hier:

