Verlosung: ein Tickets für das Craving Konzert Wochenende vom 24.10. – 25.10.2025 im Cadillac in Oldenburg

Time For Metal und Craving gratulieren Stephan aus Krummhörn zu einem Ticket für das Craving Konzert Wochenende vom 24.10. – 25.10.2025 im Cadillac in Oldenburg. Am 24.10 und 25.10.2025 lädt die Melodic-Death / Black-Metal-Band Craving zur ultimativen Jubiläums- und Release-Show im Cadillac in Oldenburg ein.

Ort: Cadillac, Oldenburg

Datum: 24.10. – 25.10.2025

Bands: Craving, Soul Grinder, Apallic, Frostshock, Cimaeric und Bokor

Tickets & Infos:

Reservix: https://cadillac.reservix.de/tickets-craving-20-years-anniversary-album-release-show-kombi-ticket-in-oldenburg-cadillac-am-24-10-2025/e2386259

Eventim-Light: https://www.eventim-light.com/de/a/65169914b4e22562c6acf937/e/67c70f8cd246670e387f732a