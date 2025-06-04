Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das Jethro Tull Konzert am 06.07.2025 auf dem Gut Wöllried in Rottendorf

Time For Metal und Navigator Productions verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das Jethro Tull Konzert am 06.07.2025 auf dem Gut Wöllried in Rottendorf.
Bands: Jethro Tull
Datum: 06.07.2025
Beginn: 19:30
Ort: Gut Wöllried, Rottendorf
Tickets: gibt es direkt HIER!
Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 22.06.2025!
Time For Metal und Navigator Productions wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!
Einsendeschluss
Sunday 22nd of June 2025 12:00:00 AM
Teilnahmeformular: