Anvil: veröffentlichen neue Single „World Of Fools“ aus kommenden Studioalbum „One And Only“

Ende diesen Monats, am 28. Juni 2024, erscheint über AFM Records das brandneue Studioalbum One And Only der kanadischen Kultband Anvil. Nach ersten Single-Auskopplung wie Feed Your Fantasy und Truth Is Dying, hat das Trio mit World Of Fools jetzt einen weiteren, neuen Song online gestellt!

Seht euch das Video zu World Of Fools jetzt hier an:

World Of Fools läuft ab sofort bei allen digitalen Streaming-Anbietern hier: https://anvil.bfan.link/world-of-fools

Mehr Infos zu Anvil ihrem kommenden Studioalbum One And Only findet ihr hier.

Anvil sind:

Steve „Lips„ Kudlow – Gesang/Gitarre

Robb Reiner – Schlagzeug

Chris Robertson – Bass/Gesang

