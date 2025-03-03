Arthur Brown: kündigt erste europäische Konzerte für 2025 an

Arthur Brown hat für das Jahr 2025 eine beeindruckende Reihe von Live-Auftritten in Europa angekündigt, weitere sollen zu gegebener Zeit folgen. Der viel bewunderte und ikonische britische Sänger arbeitet derzeit an der Veröffentlichung seines neuen Albums, das auf sein gefeiertes aktuelles Meisterwerk Long Long Road folgen wird, das am 24. Juni 2022 zu seinem 80. Geburtstag erschien.
Arthur Brown schreibt: „People of Earth, I am the God of Hellfire, and I bring you… The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Tour in 2025!“, ruft der Rockpionier aus. „We are setting forth on a blazing journey through the UK and beyond, conjuring visions, bending reality, and summoning the eternal fire that fuels our crazy world. Prepare yourselves for an odyssey of sound and spectacle! But wait! Beyond the veil of the known, deep within the ancient, echoing cavern of the Balver Höhle, we shall descend into the abyss of myth and mystery at Prophecy Fest! There, where shadows dance and time itself distorts, we will channel the primeval forces that have whispered through the stones for millennia… and unleash a performance unlike any other! But this, dear seekers of fire and revelation, is only the beginning! More dates shall be revealed… „
Arthur Brown Live
13 MAR 2025 Southampton (UK) The 1865
14 MAR 2025 Penzance (UK) The Acorn
15 MAR 2025 Ashburton (UK) Arts Centre
28/29 MAR 2025 Nottingham (UK) Karma Weekender Festival
13 APR 2025 Reichenbach (DE) Art Rock Festival
17 MAY 2025 Savigny-le-Temple (FR) Grand Paris Sludge
06 JUN 2025 Gdańsk (PL) Mystic Festival
19 JUN 2025 Milton Keynes (UK) The Craufurd Arms
19-23 JUN 2025 Bromsgrove (UK) Sonic Rock Solstice Festival
10-12 JUL 2025 Fredericia (DK) Metal Magic Festival
31-01 JUL/AUG 2025 Inverness (UK) Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
02 AUG 2025 Glasgow (UK) Slay
6-9 AUG 2025 Josevof (CZ) Brutal Assault Festival
15 AUG 2025 Cambridge (UK) The Portland Arms
16 AUG 2025 Faversham (UK) A New Day Festival
05 SEP 2025 Huddersfield (UK) Parish
06 SEP 2025 Grimsthorpe (UK) Nene Valley Rock Festival
11-13 SEP 2025 Balver Höhle (DE) Balve, Prophecy Fest
22 NOV 2025 Hartlepool (UK) The Studio
Tickets: www.thegodofhellfire.com/pages/new-gigs
Mehr Infos zu Arthur Brown und seinem letzten Album Long Long Road (2022) findet ihr hier:
Arthur Brown: neue Single ‚Going Down‘ vom neuen Album „Long Long Road“
Arthur Brown – Line-Up:
Arthur Brown – Gesang, Gitarre, Piano
Rik Patten – Diverse Musikinstrumente
Arthur Brown online:
www.thegodofhellfire.comwww.facebook.com/arthurbrownmusicwww.instagram.com/godofhellfire_actual