Arthur Brown: kündigt erste europäische Konzerte für 2025 an

Arthur Brown hat für das Jahr 2025 eine beeindruckende Reihe von Live-Auftritten in Europa angekündigt, weitere sollen zu gegebener Zeit folgen. Der viel bewunderte und ikonische britische Sänger arbeitet derzeit an der Veröffentlichung seines neuen Albums, das auf sein gefeiertes aktuelles Meisterwerk Long Long Road folgen wird, das am 24. Juni 2022 zu seinem 80. Geburtstag erschien.

Arthur Brown schreibt: „People of Earth, I am the God of Hellfire, and I bring you… The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Tour in 2025!“, ruft der Rockpionier aus. „We are setting forth on a blazing journey through the UK and beyond, conjuring visions, bending reality, and summoning the eternal fire that fuels our crazy world. Prepare yourselves for an odyssey of sound and spectacle! But wait! Beyond the veil of the known, deep within the ancient, echoing cavern of the Balver Höhle, we shall descend into the abyss of myth and mystery at Prophecy Fest! There, where shadows dance and time itself distorts, we will channel the primeval forces that have whispered through the stones for millennia… and unleash a performance unlike any other! But this, dear seekers of fire and revelation, is only the beginning! More dates shall be revealed… „

Arthur Brown Live

13 MAR 2025 Southampton (UK) The 1865

14 MAR 2025 Penzance (UK) The Acorn

15 MAR 2025 Ashburton (UK) Arts Centre

28/29 MAR 2025 Nottingham (UK) Karma Weekender Festival

13 APR 2025 Reichenbach (DE) Art Rock Festival

17 MAY 2025 Savigny-le-Temple (FR) Grand Paris Sludge

06 JUN 2025 Gdańsk (PL) Mystic Festival

19 JUN 2025 Milton Keynes (UK) The Craufurd Arms

19-23 JUN 2025 Bromsgrove (UK) Sonic Rock Solstice Festival

10-12 JUL 2025 Fredericia (DK) Metal Magic Festival

31-01 JUL/AUG 2025 Inverness (UK) Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

02 AUG 2025 Glasgow (UK) Slay

6-9 AUG 2025 Josevof (CZ) Brutal Assault Festival

15 AUG 2025 Cambridge (UK) The Portland Arms

16 AUG 2025 Faversham (UK) A New Day Festival

05 SEP 2025 Huddersfield (UK) Parish

06 SEP 2025 Grimsthorpe (UK) Nene Valley Rock Festival

11-13 SEP 2025 Balver Höhle (DE) Balve, Prophecy Fest

22 NOV 2025 Hartlepool (UK) The Studio

Tickets: www.thegodofhellfire.com/pages/new-gigs

Mehr Infos zu Arthur Brown und seinem letzten Album Long Long Road (2022) findet ihr hier:

Arthur Brown – Line-Up:

Arthur Brown – Gesang, Gitarre, Piano

Rik Patten – Diverse Musikinstrumente

Arthur Brown online:

www.thegodofhellfire.com

www.facebook.com/arthurbrownmusic

www.instagram.com/godofhellfire_actual