Better Lovers: mit Spannung erwartetes Debütalbum „Highly Irresponsible“ erscheint am 25.10. über Sharptone Records

Better Lovers, eine Band, die es vor gerade einmal 16 Monaten noch gar nicht gab und die mit zwei fulminanten Tourneen durch Nordamerika und zwei Übersee-Tourneen, bei denen sie vor ausverkauftem Haus spielten und auf den prestigeträchtigsten europäischen Festivals des Jahres 2024 auftraten, schnell an Bekanntheit gewonnen hat, veröffentlicht am 25. Oktober ihr Debütalbum Highly Irresponsible über SharpTone Records.

Einen Vorgeschmack auf das mit Spannung erwartete Debüt gibt es mit der Veröffentlichung von A White Horse Covered in Blood und dem dazugehörigen, von Eric Richter produzierten Video. Seht es euch hier an:

Gitarrist Jordan Buckley erklärt humorvoll: „Playing and hearing our own music makes us want to run through walls. So we made a video where, while playing and hearing our own music, we run through walls. This ain’t rocket surgery!“

Über das Album sagt Jordan weiterhin: „Writing and recording our first full length was slightly more surgical than the EP, but had a similar lack of restraint. I feel more pressure writing this press release than I felt all winter in Will’s studio. I got to wake up everyday and watch the masters perfect their craft. I was a student. It was a playground. Everything was funny. We were reading each other’s minds. Even creating our own language at some points. I didn’t know if I was watching my closest friends write music, or if I was watching music use us to exist. The voice in my head warning me how highly irresponsible it was to hop on this bull again was gone. Replaced by bad ideas, inside jokes, and a rejuvenated love for helping to write songs that don’t sound like anything else. Humans and animals alike are programmed to do wild things for what they love. Highly irresponsible things. And we love what we’ve created. We know you will too.“

Greg Puciato fügt hinzu: „New album. First full length. It’s a typical thing to say, but we’re excited to start getting this out there. Everyone really brought their best to the album, and brought out the best in each other, and that goes for everyone behind-the-scenes too. I’m honestly just over here happy that I fit the word ‘buddy’ into a song.“

Highly Irresponsible wurde im Frühjahr dieses Jahres aufgenommen und profitiert von der Doppelrolle von Will Putney, der nicht nur einer der Gitarristen der Band ist, sondern auch seine Produktionsfähigkeiten in das Album einbringt. Putney erklärt: „Being a member of the band and the producer is actually a real advantage for Better Lovers. We’re so dialed in to exactly what we want to do, and our creative process is so in sync and natural that we rarely hit a wall when we work on music. My role is to capture the energy of the band the way it’s intended to sound: a band firing on all cylinders.“

Vorbestellungen für das Album, einschließlich limitierter Vinyl-Varianten und CDs, sowie digitale Vorabversionen sind ab sofort hier erhältlich: https://bfan.link/highly-irresponsible

Highly Irresponsible – Tracklist:

1. Lie Between The Lines

2. Your Misplaced Self

3. A White Horse Covered In Blood

4. Future Myopia

5. Deliver Us From Life

6. Drowning In A Burning World

7. Everything Was Put Here For Me

8. Superman Died Paralyzed

9. At All Times

10. Love As An Act Of Rebellion

Better Lovers besteht aus Jordan Buckley, Clayton „Goose“ Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Greg Puciato und Will Putney. Die Band veröffentlichte ihre Debütsingle 30 Under 13 im Frühjahr 2023, gefolgt von der Vier-Song-EP God Made Me An Animal im Sommer. Im Dezember starteten sie eine jährliche Weihnachtsveranstaltung, Blissmas, die bereits in zwei aufeinanderfolgenden Jahren ausverkauft war. In der kurzen Zeit seit ihrer Gründung haben Better Lovers zweimal Nordamerika durchquert und eine Reihe von ausverkauften Shows und Festivals in Europa gespielt. Consequence sagte: „Die Band wird ihrem Namen gerecht“. Revolver meinte, die Musik von Better Lovers biete eine „patentierte Mischung aus Mathcore-Krämpfen und… Angeberei“, während Kerrang! erklärte: „Better Lovers energy isn’t just angry. It’s explosive. It’s excitement. It’s primal.“

