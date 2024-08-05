Crest Of Darkness: enthüllen Cover und Trackliste von „My Ghost“

Das neue Album My Ghost von Crest Of Darkness wird am 18. Oktober über My Kingdom Music veröffentlicht und präsentiert die härteste, obskurste und persönlichste Musik, die die norwegischen Black Metal-Veteranen je veröffentlicht haben. Böses Riffing, rituelle Atmosphären und dämonische Vocals werden die Schlüsselwörter ihres 9. Full-Length Albums in 30 Jahren Karriere sein. Am vergangenen Freitag enthüllte die Band das Cover des Albums, das von Roy Allan Larsen gestaltet wurde, und die Tracklist.

My Ghost – Tracklist:

1. My Ghost

2. Infected

3. The Will Of God

4. Call Of The Moon

5. Satanic

6. Sacrificed To The Sun

7. The Awakening

8. Under My Spell

9. The Ultimate Truth

My Ghost ist das Ergebnis von zwei Jahren Blut und Schweiß, die damit begannen, dass Ingar alleine arbeitete, um seine sehr persönlichen Gedanken und Überzeugungen in musikalische Ideen zu formen, die die Band dann gemeinsam entwickeln konnte, wobei jeder seine eigenen Ideen in den Prozess einbrachte. Aufgenommen in den MLP Studios unter der Leitung von Nils H. Maehlum und gemastert von Giuseppe Nicolò (aka Buzz) im Lost Soul Studio, ist My Ghost eine extrem persönliche Reise, die das Wesen von Crest Of Darkness definiert.

Hier sind Ingars Worte über diese neue Kreatur: „Structured as a ritual, My Ghost is a concept album, which, from an artistic standpoint, is meant to be heard as a whole. From the album’s evocative opening, the ritual leads us to its climax, embodied by the final song The Ultimate Truth. This is the point at which the listener completes the initiation into the dark world of Crest of Darkness, and is thus ready to enter the Ninth Portal. With its varied and uncompromising lyrics underpinning its message, My Ghost is essentially a long journey into the darkest recesses of the mind. A place where Nature’s darkest forces breathe energy and vitality into those who have the courage, and the strength, to become their own Gods“.

My Ghost, das am 18. Oktober erscheint, kann ab sofort als LP, Digipak-CD und in einer auf 50 Exemplare limitierten Bundle-Sonderedition hier vorbestellt werden: https://shorturl.at/mqf9L

