Cattle Decapitation: bringen neue Single mit dem Titel „Bring Back the Plague“

Am 29. November 2019 werden Cattle Decapitation endlich ihr langerwartetes neuntes Studioalbum Death Atlas via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Ab sofort könnt ihr euch die neue Single Bring Back the Plague hier anhören:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBy4gn8VBMo

Die erste Single One Day Closer to the End of the World könnt ihr nach wie vor hier streamen, dort findet ihr auch die Pre-Order für Death Atlas: metalblade.com/cattledecapitation – hier die verfügbaren Editionen:

– jewelcase-CD

– cassette

– deluxe box set (wooden box, digipak CD w/ bonus track, dead gold marbled vinyl, 7″, embossed metal pin, backpatch, poster – limited to 750 copies)

– „Solarcide“ – amber marbled vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 2000 copies)

– „Vomiting Lava“ – clear w/ lemon, orange, red splatter vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– „Pestilence“ – metallic gold w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

– „Blood Moon“ – red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– „The Surface of the Sun“ red/white/orange/yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– „Choking Sulfur“ orange/white/red/black vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– „Carbonized“ clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– „Radiation Warning“ yellow / black vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– „Insidiousness“ black splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies) *SOLD OUT

* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items, plus digital options are also available!