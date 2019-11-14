Coronatus: streamen neue Single

Die zweite Single vom kommenden Coronatus Album The Emincence Of Nature ist hier – hört euch 9000 Years Ago auf hier oder einem Streamingdienst eurer Wahl an!

Das offizielle Video zur Single Midsommar ist auf https://youtu.be/5LmWey03UMc verfügbar!

The Eminence Of Nature wurde Markus Stock gemischt und gemastert. Das Albumartwork wurde von Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) gestaltet. Alle orchestralen Parts wurden von Dennis Schwachhofer arrangiert.

The Eminence Of Nature erscheint am 29. November bei Massacre Records, ist als 2-CD Digipak, als limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt sowie digital erhältlich und kann hier vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/eminenceofnature

Die Record Release Show wird am 30. November im Wunderwerk in Hechingen stattfinden.

Coronatus – The Eminence Of Nature

CD 1

1. No Planet B

2. Midsommar

3. S.O.P.

4. The Wilderness Of The North

5. Echo Of Souls

6. The Place I Love

7. Human Mania

8. Set Sail To North

9. 9000 Years Ago

CD 2

1. No Planet B (Instrumental)

2. Midsommar (Instrumental)

3. S.O.P. (Instrumental)

4. The Wilderness Of The North

5. Echo Of Souls (Instrumental)

6. The Place I Love (Instrumental)

7. Human Mania (Instrumental)

8. Set Sail To North (Instrumental)

9. 9000 Years Ago (Instrumental)

http://www.coronatus.de

https://www.facebook.com/CoronatusOfficial

https://spoti.fi/2KKPMAY