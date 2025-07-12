Desaster: veröffentlichen neues Album „Kill All Idols“ am 22.08. über Metal Blade Records

Nach einer vierjährigen Pause seit der Veröffentlichung von Churches Without Saints mussten die Fans erneut Geduld aufbringen, werden jedoch die Ergebnisse als mehr als lohnenswert empfinden. Infernal erklärt: „It does seem to be every four or five years that we release albums now, but I won’t say that’s because of a lack of creativity, rather the obligations the members have outside of the band have grown over the years. But, when the forces come together there’s always magic in the air, which is needed to write strong new songs.“

Zum Titel Kill All Idols sagt Sänger Sataniac: „All ‚role models,‘ regardless of whether they are politically, religiously, socially, economically, or otherwise motivated, only have their own agenda and their own ‚retention of power‘ in mind. The album title is nothing more than an invitation to think for yourself. Or at least to try. Realistically speaking, money is the last remaining deity and the great ‚role model‘ for at least large parts of our secular societies. This fact is profound. Money and linear greed are not good, goal-oriented, or even sustainable ‚role models.‘ But what can you expect? After all, all of this was produced and churned out in just seven days. Perhaps the almighty creator should have taken a little more time,“ lacht er sarkastisch.

Im Vorfeld der offiziellen Veröffentlichung des Albums präsentieren Desaster jetzt ihre erste Single Towards Oblivion. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Towards Oblivion kann hier gestreamt werden.

Sataniac merkt an: „It’s a general song of praise for homo sapiens, who leave no stone unturned in their quest to be ‚forgotten‘ by destroying their own foundations. But we must not forget. We are not in a position to destroy the earth. We can only make this fine habitable zone uninhabitable for ourselves. Isn’t this arrogance that comes before the fall just wonderful?“

Infernal fügt hinzu: „Towards Oblivion was originally called Stormbringers and was intended as a speed metal anthem for our fan club. The middle section is based on the song Hellbangers from the 2007 Satan’s Soldiers Syndicate album, which also features the Stormbringers in the chorus. The idea of releasing the song in different versions as a 7″ single was not realized and in the end the lyrics and title were changed. Towards Oblivion ended up being one of the best songs on the album for me!“

Kill All Idols wurde im Proberaum der Band zusammen mit ihrem Live-Mixer Jan „Janosch„ Gensheimer aufgenommen und von Greg Wilkinson von Autopsy in seinem eigenen Earhammer Studio in Oakland, Kalifornien, gemischt und gemastert. Infernal bemerkt: „Greg managed to give our sound a new guise. The collaboration with him was absolutely perfect and we have rarely been so satisfied after an album production.“

Kill All Idols – Trackliste:

1. Great Repulsive Force

2. Emanation Of The Profane

3. Towards Oblivion

4. Kill The Idol

5. Ash Cloud Ritual

6. Fathomless Victory

7. Throne Of Ecstasy

8. They Are The Law

9. Stellar Remnant

10. Idols‘ End (Outro)

Kill All Idols wird sowohl auf CD und digitalen Formaten als auch auf Vinyl in verschiedenen Farbvarianten veröffentlicht.

180g Black

Grey Marbled (500)

White Blackdust (300)

Red Black Splatter (200)

White w/ Black Smoke (US – Ltd. 300)

Desaster – Live-Termine:

7/26/2025 Open Air – Riez-Bausendorf, DE

8/29/2025 Running Free Festival – Dryanovo, BG

8/30/2025 Hellhammer Festival – Srbobran, RS

9/18/2025 Defrag – Rome, IT

10/03/2025 TV Eye – Ridgewood, NY

10/04/2025 Metal Threat Festival – Lombard, IL

10/14/2025 JUZ Klosterhof – Villingen-Schwenningen, DE