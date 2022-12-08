Dirty Sound Magnet: auf Deutschland-Tour

Groovig, psychedelisch, mystisch und rasend: Dirty Sound Magnet. Die Band hat gerade beim Swiss Live Talent Award im Bereich Rock gewonnen, jetzt kommen sie Anfang Januar auf Tour in Deutschland:

„In the bleak winter, there will be 8 cities on fire. We’ll make sure to warm your souls with everything we’ve got. Get your tickets, tell your friends, treat yourself an early Christmas present. It will be epic.“

Wir freuen uns riesig!

Hier sind die Daten:

27.01.2023 P8 – Karlsruhe, GER

28.01.2023 City Club Augsburg – Augsburg, GER

30.01.2023 Bürgerhaus Glockenbachwerkstatt – München, GER

31.01.2023 Rosenkeller e.V. Jena – Jena, GER

01.02.2023 cassiopeia Berlin – Berlin, GER

02.02.2023 Nochtspeicher – Hamburg, GER

03.02.2023 SHIVA Bremerhaven – Bremerhaven, GER

04.02.2023 RARE GUITAR – Münster, GER

Tickets gibt es hier: www.dirtysoundmagnet.com

https://www.facebook.com/dirtysoundmagnet

https://dirtysoundmagnet.com/