Dirty Sound Magnet: auf Deutschland-Tour

Groovig, psychedelisch, mystisch und rasend: Dirty Sound Magnet. Die Band hat gerade beim Swiss Live Talent Award im Bereich Rock gewonnen, jetzt kommen sie Anfang Januar auf Tour in Deutschland:
„In the bleak winter, there will be 8 cities on fire. We’ll make sure to warm your souls with everything we’ve got. Get your tickets, tell your friends, treat yourself an early Christmas present. It will be epic.“
Wir freuen uns riesig!
Hier sind die Daten:
27.01.2023 P8 – Karlsruhe, GER
28.01.2023 City Club Augsburg – Augsburg, GER
30.01.2023 Bürgerhaus Glockenbachwerkstatt – München, GER
31.01.2023 Rosenkeller e.V. Jena – Jena, GER
01.02.2023 cassiopeia Berlin – Berlin, GER
02.02.2023 Nochtspeicher – Hamburg, GER
03.02.2023 SHIVA Bremerhaven – Bremerhaven, GER
04.02.2023 RARE GUITAR – Münster, GER
