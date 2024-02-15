Doodseskader: veröffentlichen neue Videosingle „Pastel Prison“

Tim De Gieter (Amenra, Much Luv Studio) und Sigfried Burroughs (Kapitan Korsakov, Paard) bilden Doodseskader. Nun haben sie die zweite Single ihres kommenden Albums Year Two veröffentlicht. In Pastel Prison beschäftigt sich das Duo mit Einsamkeit, Isolation und der Sehnsucht nach zwischenmenschlicher Nähe. Das von Diana Lungu gedrehte Musikvideo zum Song steht jetzt online:

„Pastel Prison is very different from anything we’ve put out before“, kommentiert die Band. „It deals a lot with feelings of isolation and loneliness, but also with feelings of longing and desire for human companionship that we think are a universal part of the human experience. It portrays a struggle that we all have within ourselves to feel wanted; a struggle which we feel isn’t often portrayed so openly in ‘traditional’ heavy music. We wanted to write a song that encompassed both the soft, sensual side of this longing as well as the desperation and anger that can arise when the call to find that connection goes unanswered.“

Zum Musikvideo erklären Doodseskader: „In the music video, we see Tim being thrust between a dream state and a living nightmare, blurring the lines between these two worlds. The goal was to make the viewer question where reality ends and where the world we create in our own heads begins.“

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: