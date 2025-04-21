Fallujah: präsentieren neue Single „Labyrinth Of Stone“ vom kommenden Album

Die progressiven Death Metal Meister Fallujah haben die zweite Single mit dem Titel Labyrinth Of Stone aus ihrem kommenden sechsten Album Xenotaph veröffentlicht, das am 13. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird.

Das Musikvideo zu Labyrinth Of Stone ist hier zu finden:

Den Song Labyrinth Of Stone kann man hier streamen: https://fallujah.bfan.link/labyrinth-of-stone.app

Zum neuen Song äußert sich der Gründungs-Gitarrist Scott Carstairs mit den Worten: „Labyrinth Of Stone is nearly six minutes of pure, mind-bending tech death and prog. From start to finish, this track will tear your face off. We guarantee you’ve never heard Fallujah like this before. Prepare your ear holes and eyeballs for one of the most ridiculous tracks and music videos we’ve ever produced.“

