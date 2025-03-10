Fallujah: veröffentlichen neues Album „Xenotaph“ am 13.06.

Fallujah, die Meister des progressiven Death Metal, melden sich in diesem Frühjahr mit der Veröffentlichung ihres sechsten Albums Xenotaph zurück, das am 13. Juni bei Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird. Die Band knüpft an das von der Kritik gefeierte Album Empyrean aus dem Jahr 2022 an und erweitert die Tiefe und Breite ihres gewandten, aggressiven Sounds, während sie auf einer epischen Sci-Fi-Reise durch Raum und Zeit außerirdische Gefilde erkundet.

Sänger Kyle Schaefer kommentiert die bevorstehende Albumveröffentlichung: „We are excited to finally reveal Fallujah’s new album Xenotaph, marking the sixth chapter in our discography. This is our most ambitious record yet, and is certainly the band’s most technical, dynamic and progressive material to date. The music carried out by these eight tracks is matched with an equally ambitious concept, a lyrical story that traverses unfolding layers of time and reality in an otherworldly, post-death realm of existence. Xenotaph is also our most collaborative album, with broad input from the current lineup leading us to expand the scope of our songwriting while simultaneously highlighting the true potential of everyone involved. We hope you’ll join us in welcoming this bold new stage of the band’s evolution.“

Fallujah haben jetzt das atemberaubende Cover von Peter Mohrbacher enthüllt und die Tracklist sowie das Release-Datum des Albums bekanntgegeben. Zudem hat die Band ihre erste Single Kaleidoscopic Waves veröffentlicht.

Seht euch das Video zu Kaleidoscopic Waves hier an:

Das mit Spannung erwartete 6. Album, Xenotaph, von Fallujah kann ab sofort in limitierter Auflage auf Vinyl, CD und Kassette vorbestellt werden.

Xenotaph – Tracklist:

1. In Stars We Drown

2. Kaleidoscopic Waves

3. Labyrinth Of Stone

4. The Crystalline Veil

5. Step Through The Portal And Breathe

6. A Parasitic Dream

7. The Obsidian Architect

8. Xenotaph

Fallujah sind:

Kyle Schaefer – Gesang, Programmierung

Scott Carstairs – Gitarren

Sam Mooradian – Gitarre

Evan Brewer – Bass

Kevin Alexander – Schlagzeug

