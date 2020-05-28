Goblins Blade: veröffentlichen neue Single nebst Lyric Video

Die Power Metaller Goblins Blade werden am 26.06.2020 ihr neues Album Of Angels And Snakes bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Ab sofort könnt ihr euch das Lyric Video zur neuen Single Utopia ansehen!

Of Angels And Snakes ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP in diversen Farben sowie digital erhältlich und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/ofangelsandsnakes

Freut euch auf eine treibende Rhythmussektion, schnelle Riffs, energiegeladene Vocals und eingängige Lyrics!

Goblins Blade sind Sänger Florian Reimann (ex-Destillery), Leadgitarrist Jörg M. Knittel (ex-Sacred Steel), Gitarrist Claudio Enzler (Thy Bleeding Skies, Sacrificium), Bassist Roberto Palacios (ex-Chinchilla) und Drummer Claudio Sisto (ex-Mystic Prophecy).7

Goblins Blade – Of Angels And Snakes

CD Digipak

1. Snakes From Above

2. Pay For Your Sins

3. Blink Of An Eye

4. Final Fall

5. Utopia

6. When The Night Follows The Day

7. The Bell Is Broken

8. Fall Into Darkness

9. Call For Unity

Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A

Snakes From Above

Pay For Your Sins

Blink Of An Eye

Final Fall

Utopia

Side B

When The Night Follows The Day

The Bell Is Broken

Fall Into Darkness

Call For Unity

https://www.facebook.com/goblinsblade