Goblins Blade: veröffentlichen neue Single nebst Lyric Video

Die Power Metaller Goblins Blade werden am 26.06.2020 ihr neues Album Of Angels And Snakes bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Ab sofort könnt ihr euch das Lyric Video zur neuen Single Utopia ansehen!
Of Angels And Snakes ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP in diversen Farben sowie digital erhältlich und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/ofangelsandsnakes
Freut euch auf eine treibende Rhythmussektion, schnelle Riffs, energiegeladene Vocals und eingängige Lyrics!
Goblins Blade sind Sänger Florian Reimann (ex-Destillery), Leadgitarrist Jörg M. Knittel (ex-Sacred Steel), Gitarrist Claudio Enzler (Thy Bleeding Skies, Sacrificium), Bassist Roberto Palacios (ex-Chinchilla) und Drummer Claudio Sisto (ex-Mystic Prophecy).7
Goblins Blade – Of Angels And Snakes
CD Digipak
1. Snakes From Above
2. Pay For Your Sins
3. Blink Of An Eye
4. Final Fall
5. Utopia
6. When The Night Follows The Day
7. The Bell Is Broken
8. Fall Into Darkness
9. Call For Unity
Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A
Snakes From Above
Pay For Your Sins
Blink Of An Eye
Final Fall
Utopia
Side B
When The Night Follows The Day
The Bell Is Broken
Fall Into Darkness
Call For Unity